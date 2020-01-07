RSOS 2019 Class 10th and 12th Results Released on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 2019 Class 10th and 12th Results

The results for 10th and 12th standard conducted in October- November 2019 has been released by the Rajasthan State Open School, RSOS. Students appeared in class 10th and 12th exam can check their results from the official website of RSOS.

The result was declared on 6th January 2020. The result releases are available only for the students who appeared in the October- November examination held in the year 2019. The result got declared within a month of the last exam being held.

The RSOS examination (October – November 2019) exam was held from November 7, 2019, to November 29, 2019, for 10th standard students while for 12th standard the exams were conducted till December 4, 2019.

The official web link to extract more details on the RSOS 2019 exam and download the result for class 10th and 12th is www.rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to check and download RSOS 2019:

The students must go the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School as mentioned above.

Click on the link available separately for 10th and 12th standard

Enter your roll number download your result.

Students are advised to take a print a copy of the same.

The direct link to check the results is here:

The 10th standard students can click here to download their result.

The 12th standard students can click here to download their result.

Awards by Education Minister:

The State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra at the Jaipur office felicitated the meritorious students of last year’s annual examination held in March-May 2019.

The Minister also awarded the Eklavya Award and Meera Award to the deserving students at the same time.

Also read, RSOS Class 10th and 12th Exam Schedule.

<noscript><iframe title="राजस्थान ओपन 12वी बोर्ड रिज्लट 2019 जारी. Rajasthan Open Board 12th Results 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uBDOl4NQluc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More