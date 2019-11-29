RRB Recruitment 2019: Latest Jobs Notification under Railways, Check here for Number of Candidates appeared for the RRB Exams

The government informed the Lok Sabha that about, 47.18 lakh candidates appeared for the exams in the direct railway recruitment exam which were held in 13 regional languages. In 2019, 55209 appeared for the test in regional languages, in 2018, 4662406 appeared for the test, and again in 2017 876 appeared for the test Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of the State for Railways said.

He also said during the question hour that for exams for direct recruitment, instructions provide for an option of any 15 languages, which include English and Hindi and 13 vernacular languages. He also added that there is no restriction regarding the question paper in local or regional languages for (GDCE) General Departmental Competitive Exams.

A few days ago, Piyush Goyal, Railway Minister told in the parliament the status of the recruitment procedures.

They are as given below:

He said that 2.94 lakh jobs have been removed in various Group C posts including level-1 posts in the year 2018 and 2019 in the Railways. In response to written questions in Rajya Sabha, he said that 1.41 lakh recruits were removed through 3 notifications of Group C posts including level 1 in 2018. As of 14 th November 2019, the 2 recruitments were completed. A panel of 73500 appointed people has been sent to the respective railway zones.

He also added that the job of the recruitments taken under employment notice CEN 01 has been completed by 14th November 2019. The remaining recruitment process is going on. 10000 recruitments of SI and Constable in RPSAP were also removed in RPF in 2018. The recruitment for that has also been completed.

A majority of over 10.02 lakh candidates used Telugu in the exams, followed by 8.5 lakh candidates used Marathi in the exams, 8.78 lakh candidates used Bengali in the exams, 3.87 lakh candidates used Tamil in the exams, and 3.6 lakh candidates used Gujarati in the exams.

