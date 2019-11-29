IDBI SO Recruitment 2019: Register Online for DGM, AGM, Manager Roles on idbibank.in, Check Other Details here

IDBI SO Recruitment 2019

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is seeking deserving candidates for posts of specialist officers. There will be total of 61 vacancies of DGM, AGM and manager posts to be filled through the recruitment process. The bank has already released the notification for the same on the official website. Interested candidates can visit the official website for full details.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can check below the vacancy details for each post released by the bank: –

Functional Area Grade Number of Vacancies Agriculture Officer Grade B 40 Faculty – Behavioural Sciences (Organisational behaviour & HumanResource Management) Grade D 1 Fraud Risk Management – Fraud Analyst (Maker) Grade B 14 Fraud Risk Management – Investigator (Checker) Grade C 5 Transaction Monitoring Team – Head Grade D 1

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary to check the eligibility criteria before the candidate apply for posts. The following is age limit and educational qualifications required for each post: –

Agriculture Officer – The age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years. Candidate should have Graduate Degree with at least 60% marks in any one of Agriculture / Horticulture / Veterinary Science / Fisheries / Dairy Technology & Animal Husbandry from ICAR recognized agricultural university.

Faculty – Behavioural Sciences – The age limit is between 35 to 45 years. Candidate must be Post graduate in Psychology or relevant behaviour sciences/MBA in HRM preference will be given to candidates with Ph.D./ Fellow Programme in Industrial Psychology/ Psychology/ Human Resource Management/ Organizational Development

Fraud Analyst – Maker – The age limit for this post is between 25 to 35 years. Candidates must be graduate in commerce with minimum score of 60 percent marks. Candidates with CA/ MBA/ CAIIB or JAIIB will be preferred.

Fraud Risk Management – Investigator (Checker) – The age limit is between 28 to 40 years. Candidate must be graduate with minimum of 60 percent marks. Candidates with CA/ MBA/ CAIIB or JAIIB or CFE will be preferred

Transaction Monitoring Team – Head – The age limit is between 35 to 45 years. Candidates with CAIIB or JAIIB will be preferred. Candidates must be CA/ MBA/ Graduation with Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

Eligible candidates must visit the official website, www.idbibank.in to get more details on the recruitment.

