ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) will provide financial assistance or scholarship to students who have registered themselves in CA, IPCC, CA Final course this year.

The organization will grant Rs. 1500/- per month to the students who have registered in CA Intermediate/ IPCC Course and Rs. 2000/- to the students registered in the CA final course.

The fund will be given to the students for a period of 1 year starting from 1st April 2019 to 31st March 2020. The students who fall under the eligibility criteria can avail the financial assistance.

According to the notification or circular released, the eligibility criteria to get financial assistance are having a valid registration in the CA course, currently undergoing industrial training or articled as per CA regulations and annual income of parents to be less than 3 lakh from all sources.

Students who want to get the financial assistance will have to send the filled up application form to the address mentioned in the official website before 15th December 2019. The steps to apply for the CA scholarship are as follows.

How to apply:

Visit the official website icai.org.in.

On the home page, Click on a scheme of financial assistance or scholarship to students of CA course, the year 2019-2020 link.

A new page with the application form will open on the screen.

Fill the required details and recommend it from any Central Council Member.

Send the filled application to the mentioned address in the official notification before 15th December 2019.

The selection of candidates will be done by the Board of Trustees on the basis of merit. The fund for the students will be released from the Board of Trustees of the (CASBF) Chartered Accountant Students Benevolent Fund. The candidates can visit the official website for further details.

ICAI Provide Financial Assistance to Students Enrolled in CA IPCC and CA Final Course, Check here for detail and How to Apply was last modified:

