Revised Technical Calendar issued for technical institutions by AICTE

Amidst the devastating effects of the global pandemic across the length and breadth of the country, the education system has suffered enormously due to the sudden closure of the institutions and universities.

The growing concerns of the students regarding their learning and education have pushed the institutions to switch to virtual models of learning.

The restriction on public gathering and transportation has led students to physically cut all ties with their universities; however, significant efforts to provide flexible online learning platforms has been a life saviour for the university students.

In a recent update, AICTE has issued a revised academic calendar regarding the commencement of the sessions for all the technical institutes affiliated by it.

The All India Council for Technical Education is the national-level statutory body. The AICTE authorities have issued a notice regarding the commencement of the classes and learning sessions.

As suggested by the authorities, the classes are likely to begin in online, offline or blended modes. However, necessary guidelines regarding the measure for the pandemic are compulsory to follow.

AICTE Notice regarding the schedule for commencement of classes

As per the latest notice issued by AICTE, the last date for existing students to begin their classes is scheduled as 1st September 2020.

However, this is not applicable for the PGDM/PGCM students. For the students entering the institution through lateral entry in the second year of the course, the last date to commence the sessions is scheduled for 1st November 2020.

Apart from the schedule of session commencement, the authorities have also provided a date as per which the candidate can apply for the vacant seat available. Students can be selected against available vacancies till 15th November 2020.

As per the counselling sessions are concerned, students can apply for the first round of counselling and seat allotment for admission till 20th October 2020. The second round of counselling and admission process is likely to completed till 1st November 2020.

For students applying for fee cancellation, fee refund and admission withdrawal, the candidates of the PGDM/PGCM course can apply till 17th August 2020. However, the last date for students of technical course for fee refund is 10th November.

Post that, the full fee would not be refunded; therefore, the candidates are expected to mark their calendars and fill the necessary documents in due course of time. As for the admission to PGDM/PGCM courses are concerned, the admission process would end till 25th August 2020.

To summarise, the important schedule released by AICTE is mentioned herewith.

S No Event Last Date Commencement of classes for existing students of technical programmes 1 st September 2020 Commencement of classes for lateral entry students to second-year programmes for newly selected candidates 1 st November 2020 Last date for admission in vacant seats 15 th November 2020 Completion of the first round of counselling and seat allotment 20 th October 2020 Completion of the second round of counselling and seat allotment 1 st November 2020 Full fee refund and seat cancellation last date for PGDM/PGCM courses 17 th August 2020 Full fee refund and seat cancellation last date for technical courses 10 th November 2020 End of the admission process for PGDM/PGCM courses 25 th August 2020

The candidates are advised to mark their calendars with the schedule and be prepared with the necessary documentation required for the above-mentioned events.

All the universities and institutions following the previous schedule of AICTE, are advised to either postpone their class or reschedule them. Moreover, AICTE has also advised the institution to plan and conduct special classes for those students who have to appear for the final year examination for the respective programmes.

The decision on the revised schedule came considering the prevalent situation of the country and the loss the students have faced due to unfortunate times. With the new schedule, the students would be able to commence their classes in a well-structured manner.

About AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education performs the function of coordinating the development of all the technical and management institutions in the country.

The Council presently accredits several higher education post-graduation and graduation institutions as per their protocols. This advisory body looks after all the requirement of the institution associated with it.

