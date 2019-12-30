Recruitment Scam 2019: 417 Candidates booked for illegally getting proxies

Another recruitment scam shaming the state, the Haryana police have arrested 417 candidates who used impersonators for written examination taken for recruitment of general duty constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in August.

The act is shaming for the whole country. Where the whole country is trying to move towards better tomorrow such acts creating an inconvenient atmosphere within the whole country.

The police i.e. from Sonipat police station has already arrested 14 accused, which included few candidates and a middleman, Jagbir Singh, known to be a government teacher posted in Bhageshwari village of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district.

He allegedly confessed to have brokered impersonation deals with several candidates, was captured on September 26 and the court remanded him to judicial charge on Friday.

The Ranbir Singh i.e. the Investigating officer said the police are leading raids at residences of some 10-12 arrested, which included candidates, impersonators, and middlemen. Creating a buzz as it was a large racket and the number of arrested in the event which has approx reached 1,000.

They have already booked 417 candidates, who had punched deals through middlemen, who then ordered the impersonators. The remaining number of co-accused who were middlemen may be quite high, confirmed the officer.

Though the scam was revealed this creates an unpleasant atmosphere for other recruitment which are and here to create a genuine opportunity for deserving candidates. This kind of huge number is unacceptable and the government teacher can be called a black mark in the name of the devotional professional.

Where the teacher meant to show the right and better path for students to stand on the level of success with hard work and truthfulness. We hope that the other remaining are booked soon creating as a better system for deserving candidates. For additional detail check the notification and stay updated through the page.

