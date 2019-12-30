Mumbai University MCA same as that of May last year

Another mess created by Mumbai University recently after the last one where the accidentally sending the previous year question to the college for student giving their M.com economics exams so repeating the similar mistake a question paper from May 2018 for students seeming for the first-semester exam of Masters of Computer Application (MCA).

The ‘Statistics and Probability’ paper that students arrived for on December 11 with paper code number 59330, students were assigned the same paper given for the same exam on May 23, 2018, with the Question paper code 38183.

The questions throughout the paper were identical, except for the end question. In the December 2019 paper, the first question was copied as the sixth question. In the May 2018 paper, questions 1 and 6 were different.

Something should be done earliest so that the university stands up to the standard. They should look into and is a serious lapse in the system as there is no check-in place to compare the question papers with earlier appeared question papers.

The university should exercise standards so that these goof-ups do not happen as it creates a bad impression about the university in the minds of the students and the entire public at large.

The secretary of the Mumbai University and College Teachers Association i.e. Professor Subhash Aathavle,(MUCTA) stated, “Even if the academic committee has evolved, the members have continued to be the same.

The vice-chancellor was pointed out the same on several occasions but things don’t seem to be progressing at the university.” Administrators from the university said they would look into the matter and convey an inquiry.

The third-semester mechanical engineering students who were taking the Material Technology paper got it to be the same as a question paper from just six months ago which was embarrassing. For additional details keep updated through our page.

