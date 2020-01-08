Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Apply for 68 SI/ Platoon Commander Post at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment is seeking candidates for the recruitment for the SI/ Platoon Commander post. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply through the prescribed format before 06th February 2020. The application process begins from 07th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below mentioned vacancy details released by Rajasthan Police Recruitment:

Post Number of Vacancies Wrestling 6 Boxing 3 Weight Lifting 1 Body Building 1 Wushu 1 Yoga 2 Swimming 1 Archer 2 Shooting (Sports) 9 Horse Riding 2 Athletes 8 Hockey 1 Football 1 Volleyball 7 Basketball 8 Handball 7 Kabaddi 8

Candidates can visit the official website which is police.rajasthan.gov.in for full details about the recruitment.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the candidates should meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Rajasthan Police Recruitment. They are as follows:

It is necessary for all the candidates to have the graduation degree from any recognized university.

The age limit for the general category is not before 01st January 2001 and maximum should be 02nd January 1996 for male candidates but 02nd January 1991 for female candidates.

The age limit for the SC/ ST/ OBC/ MBC/ Sahariya square is not before 01st January 2001 and maximum should be 02nd January 1991 for male candidates and 02nd January 1986 for female candidates.

The age limit for the Dependents and State employees of deal policeman discharged is not before 01st January 2001 and maximum is 02nd January 1993 for male candidates and 02nd January 1993 for female candidates.

The age for the Ghost Solider is minimum 02nd January 1981 for both male and female candidates.

Candidates should refer to the notification released in the PDF document by the Rajasthan Police recruitment 2020. It is necessary to know all the important details before applying to post released.

<noscript><iframe title="Rajasthan Police Constable Online Form 2019 Kaise Bhare | Raj Police Constable Online Form 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lqR8ER9JuNA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More