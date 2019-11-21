All about MICA

Ahmedabad, November 19, 2019

Established in 1991, MICA (formerly known as Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad) is the only residential institute in the country, and perhaps in the Asia Pacific region, dedicated to creating leadership in Strategic Marketing and Communication. MICA, an autonomous non-profit institution, offers a wide-range of academic programmes including three residential programs: Post Graduation Programme (PGDM-C/PGDM), Crafting Creative Communications (CCC) and Fellow programme in Management-Communications (FPM-C).

MICA’s spirit lies in grasping of contemporary trends and sensibilities, addressing the needs of an ever changing environment. The MICA brand assures effective delivery of Strategic Marketing and Communication solutions to the industry, government and community.

Today it is the alma mater of professional serving leadership positions in some of the best known companies in India and the world in Marketing, Brand Management, Research & Analytics, Advertising, Media, Digital and other related businesses.

MICA pioneers the vision and mission of developing empathetic leaders and thinkers who are creative and adaptive problem solvers for a rapidly changing world. It aims to inhabit the space at the intersection of Management and Communication.

MICA has the experience and expertise to understand the momentous transformations underway on account of Digital Revolution. It has also developed a strong in-house, adjunct, visiting, alumni and international faculty group that engages with students in a dynamic and interactive environment.

