IGNOU School of Computer and Information Sciences (SOCIS) Started Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) from January 2020

The IGNOU’s School of Computer and Information Sciences (SOCIS) has started Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) from January 2020, I.e. Admission cycle. The purpose of the PGDCA program is to prepare graduate students for fruitful careers in the software industry.

The open University said in a statement that the program’s thrust is on giving the students a thorough and reliable background in theoretical and application-oriented courses relevant to the most advanced computer software development.

The program highlights the application of software technology to solve mathematical, computing, communications, or networking and commercial problems.

Details of the post-

This PG Diploma is an exclusive program consist of 12 courses worth 36 credits. It has been composed of a semester approach in mind. The courses are directed at skill development in computers using multiple technologies.

It serves the student to solicit a programmer level or web developer in a software company to design and develop small business application software or lab personnel or technician in institutions or a freelancer to build software projects. The medium of instruction for this course will be English, respectively.

Period-

The term of the course will be a minimum of 1 year and Maximum 4 years, and it will be offered in both January and July cycle of admissions. Also, the program has been classified into two semesters per year (January-June and July-December).

Consequently, there will be two examinations every year –one in June for the January to June Semester courses and the other in December for the July to December semester courses.

The students are at leisure to perform any of the examinations convoyed by the University during the year subject to completing the least time frame and other formalities designated for the program, the statement said.

Eligibility

The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree of least 3-year duration from an acknowledged University and Mathematics as one of the subjects at 10+2 level or graduation level; else, the student is expected to attempt and pass the BCS-012 course concurrently with PGDCA.

