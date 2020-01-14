HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    NIAB Hyderabad 2020 Recruitment: Apply Online for Scientist Posts on niab.org.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    NIAB Hyderabad 2020 Recruitment: Candidates can apply online for Scientist Posts on niab.org.in.

    National Institute of Animal Biotechnology – NIAB, Hyderabad has welcomed applications for the Scientist posts. Interested individuals can apply for National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad recruitment through the endorsed format by 04 February 2020.

    Job Summary:

    Notification National Institute of Animal Biotechnology – NIAB Hyderabad Recruitment 2020
    commencement of online applications process 04 January 2020
    End Date of applications Submission Feb 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm
    ·         Last date for the receipt of printout of online applications ·         19 February 2020

     
    Official URL http://www.niab.org.in.aspx
    City Hyderabad
    State Telangana
    Country India
    Education Qual Doctorate, Post Graduate
    Functional Research

    Vacancy Details:

    • Scientist-F: 02 Posts
    • Scientist-B: 01 Post

    Eligibility Conditions for Scientist Job:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Scientist-F: Candidates must hold Ph.D. in Veterinary Sciences/Animal Sciences/Modern biology/Life Sciences or equivalent from a known University with around 07 years of experience post completion of PhD. Experience in R&D in the relevant field of work with original contribution as evidenced.
    • Scientist-B: Candidates must hold degree in M.V. Sc/M. Sc/M. Tech or equivalent degree from a university with good academic record along with 3 years of experience in research and development in any of the NIAB mentioned relevant areas.

    How to Apply?

    Interested ones may apply for National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), recruitment process through the mentioned guidelines on or before 04 February 2020.

    • Eligible aspirants are supposed to apply in ONLINE mode through the official website only, niab.org.in.
    • Find the link on the website and fill the registration form with all the required details and create your account.
    • Once the account is being created, you will receive a username and password on your registered email id.
    • Next, candidates can log in to their account to fill the application form and apply for the said vacancy.
    • Those who already have an existing account can log in using their username and password and complete the application submission.

