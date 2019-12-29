PNB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 12 Manager (Security) Posts before 13 January @pnbindia.in

The Punjab National Bank has released a notification for the recruitment process of Manager (Security) posts. Therefore, the interested candidates can visit the official website and complete the application process through a prescribed format on or before 10th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date of the application process has already started on 27th December 2019

The last date of the application process is 10th January 2020

The last date for submitting the receipt of the application is 13th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 12 vacancies available for the post of Manager (Security). The category-wise distribution of the vacancy is: –

For the SC candidates, there are 2 Posts

For the ST candidates, there is 1 Post

For the OBC candidates, there are 3 Posts

For the EWS candidates, there is 1 Post

For the General candidates, there are 5 Posts

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the post should have a Graduation degree from any recognized University, and they should make sure that their University is approved by the Government of India SHAPE- 1/ AYE

The candidates should also have served as an Officer with a minimum of 5 years of service in PB-3 grade/Level 10 grade in Indian Army/Navy/ Air Force as Commissioned Officers, IPS/ State Police/ Central Police Organization/ Para Military Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police/ Assistant Commandant

AGE LIMIT

The candidates who are applying for the available PNB vacancies should not be less than 21 years old and should not exceed the age of 35 years as on 1st July 2019. However, there is relaxation of the upper age limit for the reserved categories as per the Government norms. The relaxation is as follows:

For candidates who belong to the SC/ ST category, the age relaxation is up to 5 years

For the candidates belonging to the OBC category, the relaxation is up to 3 years

For the candidates who were domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir during 01.01.80 to 31.12.89, the relaxation is 5 Years

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee payable for PNB recruitment 2020 for the candidates belonging to the SC/ ST category is Rs 50 which is the intimation charge only

The application fee which is payable by the candidates belonging to other categories is Rs 300

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form of PNB recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submission of the application form is 10th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in PNB recruitment?

Answer: There are a total number of 12 vacancies for the post of Manager (Security).

Question: How much is the application fee for PNB recruitment?

Answer: SC/ ST candidates- Rs 50

Other candidates- Rs 300

Question: What is the official website for PNB recruitment?

Answer: The official website is https://www.pnbindia.in.

