Controversy on Jiwaji University Exam Question “What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?”

Jiwaji University is one of the well-known educational institutions in the state of Madhya Pradesh and is located in the city of Gwalior.

Recently, Jiwaji University has been conducting the examinations for various courses including MA (third semester). But controversy has erupted in the state due to one question in the examination for the subject “Political Philosophy-III: Modern Indian Political Thought.”

On 20th December the exam for the above subject was being held and there was one question that the students were asked to answer which has created a huge controversy. The question was “Describe the activities of (a) revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?”

The question which asked the students to differentiate between extremists and revolutionary terrorists has invited the wrath of the BJP, which has led to the Congress government in the state to initiate a probe into the matter.

The matter was brought to the notice of people by the student leaders of Government PG College, Guna who approached the principal B K Tiwari registering their objection to the term.

The principal replied that the college had no role in setting the question paper as it falls under the purview of the university. He informed the university administration about the protest registered by the students.

Commenting on the controversy, senior BJP leader and ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Are revolutionaries being taught or understood as terrorists in MP? If you can’t respect them, don’t at least insult them.”

Public Relations Officer of the Jiwaji University said that a show-cause notice had been issued to the paper-setter who belonged to Morena. The paper setter has been given a time of 24 hours to reply to the show-cause notice. Once a reply is received, the university will consider what action needs to be taken.

The state higher education minister, Jeetu Patwari said that a probe has been initiated and strict action will be taken against those guilty. He also added that since he has taken over as the minister, he has made sure that such mistakes do not take place.

He further added that the BJP has no moral right to question the Congress as the revolutionaries were born out of the Congress Philosophy. He said. “Congress has always accorded highest respect to the revolutionaries and showed terrorists their place.”

