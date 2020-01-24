Indian Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 138 Specialist Officer Post at ibpsonline.ibps.in/indbnsodec19, Steps How to Apply

Indian Bank is one of the oldest public sector banks in India and conducts its operations through the wide network of branches spread throughout the country. In order to ensure the efficiency in its operations, Indian Bank conducts different recruitment campaigns periodically in which numerous candidates participate.

Now, under the Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates for 138 vacancies available along with different profiles available for the post of Specialist Officers.

The details of the available vacancies are as follows: –

Post Vacancy Senior Manager (Risk Management) 1 vacancy Assistant Manager (Credit) 85 vacancies Manager (Risk Management) 5 vacancies Manager (Credit) 15 vacancies Manager (Dealer) 5 vacancies Manager (Security) 15 vacancies Manager (Legal) 2 vacancies Manager (Forex) 10 vacancies

The application process for the Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020 has already started on the official website for the IBPS on 22nd January 2020. Candidates must log-on to the official website @ ibpsonline.ibps.in/indbnsodec19/ and complete their applications as soon as possible.

The online application link will be deactivated on 10th February 2020. Thereafter, no new applications will be accepted under the Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020. The last date for the payment of the examination fee is 10th February 2020.

The application fee for candidates from the General category, EWS category, and OBC category is Rs. 600 and for the candidates belonging to the SC, ST or PH category is Rs. 100/-.

Only those candidates who will complete their online application process by the cut-off date will be eligible for participating in the Indian Bank Specialist Officer Exam 2020 to be conducted on 8th March 2020. The admit card for the exam will be available for download from 20th February 2020.

Candidates must take a printout of the admit card along with a valid identity proof on the day of the Indian Bank Specialist Officer Exam 2020. Any candidates appearing for the exam without the admit card will not be allowed to sit for it.

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are available under Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies is 138.

Question: Which is the official website to apply for Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for Indian Bank Specialist Officer Recruitment 2020 is ibpsonline.ibps.in/indbnsodec19

Question: When will the Indian Bank Specialist Officer Exam 2020 be conducted?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 8th March 2020 at different venues in the country.

Question: How much is the application fee payable by general category candidates?

Answer: The application fee for candidates from General category is Rs. 600.

