Placement Report 2018-2020 | NIBM Pune

The National Institute of Bank Management is one of the finest institutes in the country offering an MBA equivalent degree in Banking and Financial Services. Located in a scenic valley in Pune, Maharashtra, the NIBM was established by the Reserve Bank of India in 1969. Since then, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course in Banking and Financial Services (B&FS) has been a pioneer support institute of the Banking and Finance sector in the country. Recognized by the All India Council of Technical Education, the 2-year full-time PGDM of NIBM prepares future leaders to cater to the rising need of Banks, Financial Institutions and NBFC management careers.

To determine the excellence of NIBM’s PGDM course, one must not look beyond the Placement statistics. The 100% placement record since the foundation of PGDM (B&FS) is reflective of the calibre of the faculty, students and the institute. The placement statistics improves with every passing year. The highest package offered to the PGDM 2018-2020 batch is Rs. 22 LPA, which is a sharp increase from the 16 LPA of the previous year. The median salary package also rose from Rs. 9.44 Lacs per annum in 2019 to Rs. 9.67 LPA in 2020.

Quick Facts: 2018-2020 Interim Placement Highlights

Though the Minimum salary package offer remained unchanged from 2019 at Rs. 6 LPA, the highest, median and average salary stats increased. The average of the top 10 salary packages surged from Rs. 14.43 LPA to Rs. 15.4 LPA for the 2018-2020 batch. The same can be said for the average salary package for the top 50% of the PGDM students of this batch which saw an increase from Rs. 11.36 LPA in 2019 to Rs. 11.4 LPA in 2020.

Batch Strength 118 Highest Salary Offered Rs. 22 Lacs Median Salary Package Rs. 9.67 Lacs Minimum Salary Package Rs. 6 Lacs Top 10 Average Salary Package Rs. 15.4 LPA Top 50 Average Salary Offered Rs. 11.4 LPA Average Age 23 years Average Work Experience 12-24 months Gender Ratio of the Batch Female- 49% Male-51% Highest Internship Profile-based Sector Market/Credit Risk (33%)

Top Past Recruiters

Top Companies and Banks that returned to the campus of NIBM Pune for recruitments purposes are as follows.

Airtel Payments Bank

HDFC Bank

KPMG

HSBC

AXIS Bank

Federal Bank

South Indian Bank

Accenture

ICICI Bank

Surya

CARE Ratings and

Wipro.

New Recruiters

As per the latest data, 16 top Banking and Financial Services Companies offered coveted roles to the students of the 2018-2020 PGDM batch. The list includes Yes Bank, CRISIL, Grant Thornton, Bandhan Bank, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SREI, MoneyBoxx, CRIF, Auronova, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Aptivaa, HDFC Credila and CARE Risk Solutions.

The NIBM Advantage: Why study at NIBM Pune?

Studying in an autonomous apex institute like NIBM Pune has certain advantages over other colleges providing MBA in Banking and Financial Services.

Outreach : More than 5,000 National and International participants from 100+ countries take part in around 200 Banking Training Programs by NIBM Pune.

Consultancy : NIBM provides consultancy services to the Banking and financial sector.

7 E-Certificate courses in the field of Credit, Risk, Audit, Treasury and Retail Management.

Smart Governance Platinum Award for PGDM B&FS.

Gold Award for Skill Development of Bank Executives.

Worldwide Achievers’ Award : For being the outstanding B‐School in Banking and Finance at the World Education Summit and Awards in March 2018.

Distinguished Faculty: Core Faculty, 5 Industry Experts and Various Eminent Guest Faculty.

An abundance of Knowledge Resources : Besides Platforms Bourse Games, a NIBM’s Proprietary Trading Simulation Platform, students get access to the National Digital Library, multiple Database Resources such as Reuters, Prowess IQ, CMIE Economic Outlook along with Software and Online Resources like EBSCO, EPW, J‐Stor.

Functional Training Programs offered in Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Rural Finance, Strategic & Planning Marketing and International Banking and Finance.

Collaborative International and National Programs in association with Kellogg School of Management, Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Graduate School of Business – Stanford University, Financial Services Volunteer Corps (FSVC) USA, KPMG, PWC, etc.

