PGDM(B&FS) from NIBM Pune : Important Selection Process FAQs

    The National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) in Pune is regarded as one of the best institutes to pursue an MBA degree in Banking and Financial Services. Since its inception in 1969, NIBM Pune has played the role of a “think tank” of the financial sector and the banking system of India. With the approval of AICTE, the 2 years course of NIBM Pune was renamed as the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Banking & Financial Services.

    Candidates, while applying to many leading MBA colleges, often worry about the small details (and they should). Though these questions might sound silly to some, they are crucial, and the candidates must be aware of the same before filling up the application form. Here are the essential FAQs for the selection process that the MBA aspirants must know about before submitting their online NIBM Pune application form. 

    Important: The last date to submit the PGDM (B&FS) application is 20th March 2020.

    What scores are accepted in NIBM Pune?

    NIBM Pune will accept the following management entrance test scores to shortlist candidates for the PGDM (B&FS) Writing Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI).

    • CAT 2019
    • XAT 2020
    • CMAT 2020

    What percentile is required in CAT or CMAT for NIBM Pune?

    As of now, NIBM Pune does not have a specific cut-off that will determine the selection. Nonetheless, based on the previous years’ trends, applicants with 80 and above percentile in CAT have a higher chance to get a call letter for the next stage.

    Similarly, candidates with 93 or 94+ percentile in CMAT 2020 will have a higher possibility to receive a call letter to attend the GD-PI rounds. 

    What is the previous year cut-off for NIBM Pune PGDM?

    The following were the official cut-offs of NIBM Pune for the PGDM (B&FS) 2018-2020 batch admissions.

    CAT 2017: 80 percentile and above

    MAT (February 2018): 94 percentile and above

    CMAT (2018) : 94 percentile and above 

    Will NIBM Pune accept the MAT 2019/2020 score?

    No. NIBM is only accepting CAT, XAT and CMAT scores. 

    What are the factors that will determine the shortlisting process for PGDM (B&FS) in 2020?

    Some standard factors that will play a role in the shortlisting process of NIBM Pune are as follows.

    • The total number of applicants and their aptitude test scores.
    • Minimum 50% marks in graduation degree.
    • A valid CAT/XAT/CMAT score.

