All India Bar Examination 2019 (AIBE) Results Declared at allindiabarexamination.com, Steps How to Check the Result

The Bar Council of India is the governing body that is responsible for the selection of lawyers into various courts of India. Therefore, every year, thousands of applicants appear for the All India Bar Examination. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2019 was conducted on 15th September 2019 at various centres across India. The provisional answer key for the AIBE Exam 2019 was released on 16th September 2019.

The candidates were given time till 26th September 2019 to submit their objections to the answer key. After carefully analysing the objections and incorporating the necessary changes, the Bar Council of India has now released the final result for AIBE Exam 2019 on 22nd November 2019.

The result has been declared on the official Bar Council of India’ examination website, i.e. www.allindiabarexamination.com. After releasing the result on 22nd November 2019, the Bar Council of India released the revised answer key and cut-off for the AIBE Exam 2019.

AIBE Exam 2019: Important Dates

Candidates who had appeared for the AIBE Exam 2019 conducted by the Bar Council of India, should note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any hassles later on: –

S. No. Particulars Date 1 AIBE Exam 2019 conducted on 15th September 2019 2 AIBE Exam 2019 provisional answer key released 16th September 2019 3 AIBE Exam 2019 last date for raising objections 26th September 2019 4 AIBE Exam 2019 declaration of the final result 22nd November 2019 5 AIBE Exam 2019 final answer key and cut-off marks announced 23rd November 2019

Therefore, the candidates who have appeared for the AIBE Exam 2019 and were eagerly awaiting their result, should log-on to the official website to download their result. Candidates will need to use their date of birth and roll number for downloading the result. Candidates are advised to download a copy of their result and take a printout for future reference.

The scorecard of the AIBE Result 2019 will suffice as proof for clearing the examination. All those candidates who have scored more than the cut-off marks will be awarded Certificate of Practice (COP) and will, therefore, be able to start their career as a lawyer.

AIBE Exam 2019: How to check the result

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their AIBE Result 2019, must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecard for AIBE Exam 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of AIBE Exam 2019, i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.

On the home page of the website, click on the link for AIBE XIV result.

Now, on the next screen, enter your roll number and date of birth in the relevant field.

Thereafter, click on the “Submit” button.

Your AIBE Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

All India Bar Examination 2019 (AIBE) Results Declared at allindiabarexamination.com, Steps How to Check the Result was last modified:

Read More