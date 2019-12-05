Osmania University Results 2019 for LLB and LLM Exam Declared on Osmania.ac.in, Check for More Details here

Osmania University Results 2019

The results for LLB and LLM course has been declared by the Osmania University. Candidates appeared in these OU exams can download their admit card released on the official website of Osmania University.

The results got released on the 4th December 2019. The result has been released for the LB and LLM examination which was held in the month of July, August and September 2019.

Candidates can download the OU result by visiting the official website of the University or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The official web page to get details on the LLB and LLM exam of Osmania University and download the result is www.osmania.ac.in . Candidates can check their OU results by following the below mentioned instructions to download.

Steps to download the Osmania University results 2019 for various LLB and LLM exams:

Visit the official website of Osmania University as mentioned above.

Click on the “Osmania University results 2019 for various LLB and LLM exam” link on the home page.

Choose the exam you have appeared for.

Enter the credentials required to log in into the account.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the result.

The direct link to download the OU 2019 result is here, Osmania University results 2019 for various LLB and LLM exams – Direct Link to Download.

Candidates must keep visiting the Osmania University official website of Osmania University to check the result and get the latest updates on the process needs to be done.

Also read, Osmania University 2019 Exam Schedule.

