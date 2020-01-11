HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    • DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020: Steps to Apply here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020: Candidates can go through the steps to apply for this job in this article.

    DFCC Railways Officer Recruitment 2020
    The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, (DFCC) part of Indian Railways has welcomed applications for a few posts. Intrigued and qualified ones can apply at indianrailways.gov.in. The application window will be shut by February 9, 2020.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    Application process started on 11th January 2020
    Application process ended on 9th February 2020

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.dfccil.com/ .

    Vacancy details

    Chief General Manager/ general manager – 3 posts

    Deputy CPM/PM – 1post

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Age limit:

    The maximum age limit is 55 years. Age will be considered as on the last date of application submission.

    Work Experience:

    Candidates must hold work experience of around 20 years or more for the post of CGM and 12 years or more for Deputy CPM. Further details are described in the official website. Applicants refer to official notification pdf for the same.

    Altogether, there are four opportunities open. Chosen individuals will be appointed on contractual basis for 3 years, extendable as long as five years. Intrigued candidates need to send their applications to ‘Vigilance department/D&AT clearance to Jt. Senior supervisor (HR), DFCCIL, Pragati Maidan metro station, fifth floor, New Delhi-10001′.

