NMIMS offers Dual-Degree for Law and Management

In a world of decision-making, it’s very much genuine that students with a variety of specialization stand out amongst their fellow friends. A variety of technical and soft skills are required with deeper insights related to the corporate strategies for gaining desired results and better speed and quality.

This approach works sharply and securely for the companies and organizations, till the time constant growth is reliable and risks get dull.

Hence, in today’s era, an organization must keep those professional employees in the company who have integrated skills and understanding of both law and business. School of Business Management and NMIMS together have offered an entirely new and demanding course which focuses on how the things are connected between Law and Business Management, this a modern generation program, i.e. MBA (Law).

‘The School of Business Management’ (SBM) offers MBA( Law), it is one of the best management education institutes in India. This is the place for the students who desire a complete transformation and conversion in their lives.

A dynamic curriculum is designed which is an innovative project that emphasizes the use of technology in concurrence with academics and industry practitioners which grants them an opportunity to master new skills and explore different perspectives.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is one of the top-ranked B-schools in India for UG and PG programs started in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to accomplish the demand for management education.

MBA (Law) basically helps the person in understanding the business deeply and integrate the corporate strategies, marketing, finance, operations, and human resource management, logistics management, etc. which shapes the students in a better way.

Students who have graduated with LLB/LLM degree or professional degrees such as Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretary also get a great chance to gain an understanding and intensify the cognizance of business laws and business administration with the help of this program.

MBA Law: It’s a 2-Year program which has 6 Trimesters in the course structure. Normally the student strength is 40. There are 38 courses out of which 16 are related to Law and 22 are associated to Management.

MBA (Law) is the country’s first-ever program designed to meet the demands of modern business. To name a few major corporate giants such as Deloitte, Ernst and Young, KPMG, PWC, Marsh, Mahindra Rise, Economic Laws Practice, Vito, Viacom18, HDFC Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Michael Page, IIFL, Berkeley Research Group, L&T Technology Services, Marico, Radius, Legasis Services are going for campus recruitment to these students.

