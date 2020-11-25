NMAT by GMAC™ – The Gateway To Your Dream B-school

What is GMAC?

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a non-profit consortium of leading graduate business schools around the world.

GMAC owns and administers GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) and NMAT (MBA entrance test for NMIMS).

Business and management are crucial to the socio-economic well-being of society. GMAC furnishes individuals and society with graduate management education.

GMAC facilitates management education by:

– providing increased access to growing the candidate pool

– meeting the needs of management schools and students

– disbursing a range of products, services, and programs

– serving as a source of research and information about quality graduate management education

Why should you take NMAT?

The NMAT by GMAC™ is a gateway to several premier B-schools in India and abroad. NMIMS and other top institutes accept the NMAT score for admission to the post-graduate management programs.

You can take it as a proctored test at home or at a center. You get the option of retaking the test two or three times if you are not satisfied with the score.

The NMAT is a user-friendly test. You can choose the section you want to solve. It does not mark you negatively for incorrect options, so you can attempt all the questions you feel confident of scoring.

There are several reasons why one should take the NMAT exam-

NMAT exam aids you in pursuing a management degree at NMIMS or any of the top leading schools for business management programs in India, South Africa, Nigeria, and the Philippines.

NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted at 40 institutions in India.

The test is of moderate difficulty and comes without any negative marking.

You can either take the test at a center or do the home-proctored test.

The test centers follow safety norms and maintain social distance.

The NMAT has been a test of high-quality assessment since its inception.

The test gives equal weightage to all the questions.

You can take the NMAT three times a year.

You choose the order in which you take the sections.

The test does not carry any negative marks.

NMAT provides its test-takers sufficient practice material in both the online and hardcopy formats. The practice acclimatizes the test-taker with question types for the test preparation.

You get to choose your test window, schedule the test at your convenience, register anytime and anywhere, and select the schools you send the score to after you review the test results. You can choose five programs to send your NMAT score for free. You can also use the score to apply for more than five programs at an additional fee.

You can preview your score instantly on completion of the test.

If you are not satisfied with the score, you can retake the test two or more times.

B Schools accepting NMAT

Several leading B-schools in India, South Africa, Nigeria, and the Philippines. Some of the schools that accept the NMAT score:

– SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

– Indian School of Business (ISB)

– S P Jain Institute of Management and Research

– SDA Bocconi Asia Center

– Master’s union school of business

– Athena School of Management, Mumbai

– Chitkara University

– Jain University – CMS Business School

– Alliance University

– SOIL Institute of Management

– Jindal Global Business school – Delhi/NCR

Last date to register for the test is 30th November 2020.

Click here to register for the test.

Dates to remember

Event Start date End date Main registration September 14, 2020 November 20, 2020 Late registration November 21, 2020 November 30, 2020 Scheduling September 14, 2020 December 2, 2020 Rescheduling September 14, 2020 January 17, 2020 Exam delivery November 4, 2020 January 30, 2020 Registration retake November 5, 2020 January 17, 2020 Retake scheduling November 5, 2020 January 17, 2020

Registration and scheduling of NMAT

You must register for NMAT before scheduling the test.

Visit the University/college websites for admission procedures.

Steps for registration:

Create an account on nmat.org using a valid email id. Provide all the details like contact information, personal, educational, and work experience, the list of programmes to send scores, and the ID that you will use for identification on the day of the exam. Once this is done, indicate your interest in participating in a search service and agree to the terms and conditions Ensure you mention the name and date of birth that matches the details in your photo id with your signature. Select the schools under the Select Preference section. Mention preference of five programs. The site will levy an additional fee of INR 200 plus taxes for programs over five. Upload a photograph that bears a likeness to you and the photograph on your Photo ID. Include this photograph with the admit card that you will show to the test center administrator at the test center or to the online proctor. Select the exam mode – online in a center or home proctored. You cannot change the exam mode once you select one mode and book the test. You can change to a different mode when you reschedule another exam. Pay the exam fees. Schedule your exam. You can download the admit card from your dashboard once the payment is complete.

How to schedule a test center

Click on the Book Exam button to reach the scheduling system.

Choose the country, city, and test center, date, and time you want to take the exam.

How to schedule the Proctored Test at Home

Click on the Book exam button to reach the scheduling system,

Fill in the My Profile section before moving on to the scheduling exam appointment.

ExamiSHOW®

You can upload a government approved id.

Follow the instructions provided for the user.

ExamiKNOW®

You can select three security questions from the available list.

The system will prompt you to answer one of the security questions during your authentication process when you log in to take the exam. You must remember your responses or make a note of them.

ExamiKEY®

You enter your first name, last name, first name, and last name and re-enters first name and last name. Do not use spaces or capital letters while entering this information.

The system will save the keystroke entry of the data you enter. The system will use the entry as part of the authentication process when you log in to take the exam.

If you fail to enter ExamiKEY information three times, the system will raise a red flag.

You will be able to download your admit card from your dashboard once the system accepts your payment.

To enquire about registration, email: nmatsupport@gmac.com



Retakes

You can retake the exam a maximum of three times during the testing period, with a gap of fifteen days from the previous attempt.

No shows are considered attempts.

The system enables your retake registration option on your dashboard after your exam date.

Register for the retake by clicking on the Retake section, selecting the exam mode, and pay the retake fees.

Student Testimonials

Many students prefer to take the NMAT over other tests. Some of them have confessed:

Shreya Bajpai

SDA Bocconi, Asia center, IMB 1st year

Shreya says she is rather laid back. The NMAT gave her a 75-day window for retakes. This gave her the opportunity to improve her scores..

Reina Pereira

SDA Bocconi, Asia center, IMB 1st year

Reina chose the NMAT for two reasons

The wide variety of questions in the NMAT You can take the test in three attempts

The NMAT is just getting more popular as many test-takers realize its convenience and advantages. Register for the NMAT today and avail of the multiple benefits the test provides.

Last date to register for the test is 30th November 2020.

Click here to register for the test.

To know more about NMAT, join (OFFICIAL) NMAT By GMAC 20-21

Read More