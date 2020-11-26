IFIM Business School Renamed After Academician-Professor Jagdish Sheth

The Institute of Finance and International Management School in Bangalore has been renamed as the Jagdish Sheth School of Management.

It is a common feature of most of the business schools to name their institution after a politician, important historical figure, places of religious importance or even after the founder of the institution.

But there are very few business schools which name their institution after a professor or an academician and IIFM Bangalore has renamed itself after the Padma Bhushan award-winner Jagdish Sheth.

Another example of such an institution that is known by a great academician is the Drucker School of Management located in the United States of America.

Along with the Drucker School of Management, now IIFM is also renamed after a renowned scholar, intellectual, professor, and thinker Jagdish Sheth.

The Padma Bhushan awardee accepted this honour after the sitting chairman Mr Sanjay Padode of the formerly known IIFM requested to accept his proposal, and Mr Jagdish Sheth happily agreed.

Mr Sanjay Padode called this an unusual instance where a business school is named after a respect Indian scholar and professor. He also added that the renaming was not done on the basis of any donation or grants.

Mr Sachin Padode also expressed the reason behind renaming the business school. He mentioned that he wants the institution to reach newer heights and to achieve a novel perspective leaving behind the customs of the 20th century.

IIFM also thought of taking the same route as the other business schools did, which is naming the institution after a benefactor or a name booming in the corporate world.

Wharton and Kellogg are just two examples which have renamed the institution after corporates, but there are numerous B-schools which have followed the same footsteps.

He wanted to do justice with the foundation of 25 years and dropped the idea of rebranding the institution after a corporate.

Professor Jagdish Sheth is not only the name of the institution but also is declared as the new chairman of the business school.

Mr Sanjay Padode also said that it is a great benefit for the faculty teaching at the institution as Professor Jagdish Sheth will guide the other faculty to attain new pinnacles by his excellent leadership qualities.

All the other professors in the institution look up to Professor Jagdish Sheth and respect him for his meritorious research and academics. Mr Padode keeping in mind the fellow tutors added that “It’s a new journey for them as well.”

Professor Jagdish Sheth honoured with this rebranding of the IIFM expressed his gratitude and thanked the officials of the institution.

He expressed the need of business schools to constantly accept change and to meet certain benchmarks in order to maintain its name and reputation but also to create graduates who are potential enough to lead on with their skills.

Mr. Padode shows full confidence in this step taken by the institute and looks forward for the over-all development and progress of the school.

He also shows total faith in the smooth running of the institution after its rebranding and the leadership of Professor Jagdish Sheth. of Management will soon make India proud.”

Professor Jagdish Sheth is the H Kellstadt Professor of Marketing in the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, situates in the United States of America.

He is known worldwide for his extensive contribution in the areas of marketing, competitive strategy, geopolitical analysis and consumer psychology.

He has also written many books like Tectonic Shift: The Geoeconomic Realignment of Globalizing Markets with Rajendra S. Sisodia, The Rule of Three: Surviving and Thriving in Competitive Markets, Clients for Life: How Great Professionals Develop Breakthrough Relationships, and Handbook of Relationship Marketing and many others.

He has an overall experience of fifty years in research and teaching at many universities like the University of Southern California, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Columbia University, MIT, and Emory University.

He was honored by the government of India in 2020 and was awarded with the Padma Bhushan.

