NITIE Mumbai Admissions: PGDIE/PGDMM/PGDPM (2020-2022) GD-PI & Placement Process

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is a premier institute of management in Mumbai, Maharashtra that aims to transform candidates with engineering background into future management leaders. It is an autonomous B-school that ranks persistently amongst the finest institutions in India. The college has proven its excellence since the commencement of the management programmes in 1963. This management institute is known for its fine quality of education, illustrious faculty and exceptional placement record.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Engineering (PGDIE) is the front runner course of NITIE Mumbai, followed by two relatively new courses Post Graduate Diploma in Manufacturing Management (PGDMM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management (PGDPM). The institute recently released the notification inviting applications for the 50th PGDIE batch and 7th batch for PGDMM and PGDPM respectively. NITIE Mumbai is quite selective in their admission process. Simply meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not ensure a call letter for the second stage of the admission process- the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds. But once a candidate gets into NITIE, he/she can expect outstanding placement opportunities and experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PGDIE, PGDPM and PGDMM’s selection process, GD-PI dates and placement highlights of 2020.

PGDIE/PGDMM/PGDPM Important Dates

Deadline- NITIE will accept applications for the three programmes till 1st April 2020.

The institute can announce the list of the shortlisted candidates to attend the GD-PI round within a few days after receiving all applications.

The tentative dates for the GD-PI stages are 20th to 24th April 2020.



Eligibility and Selection Process

The selection process for all three programmes is the same.

Eligibility

PGDIE- Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any Engineering or Technology fields with minimum 60% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.

PGDPM- For PGDMM, candidates with following engineering disciplines can apply

Automobile, Production, Mechanical, Chemical, Electronics, Textile, Electrical, and other similar branches can apply. Applicants with a graduation degree in Industrial Electronics, Industrial Engineering, Instrumentation, etc.

An applicant must possess a valid GATE scorecard (issued before 15th June 2020).

SC, ST and PwD applicants are eligible for 5% relaxation in the minimum total marks.

Students in their final year of graduation in Engineering/Technology meeting the minimum aggregate criteria are also eligible to apply.

Selection and GD-PI Process

As stated earlier, meeting all necessary criteria does not guarantee selection for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) stage.

Applicants with pertinent weightage in the following parameters will receive a call letter to attend the second stage selection process at NITIE Mumbai.

GATE/ GRE score (whichever applicable)

Consistent academic performance

Significant work experience

The reputation of the Industrial Organization or Academic Institution.

International candidates will have the option of attending the GD-PI round either with Indian applicants or through video conference.

What can a candidate expect in the GD-PI stage?

Group Discussion

Students are usually divided into a group of 8 to 10 students. Three panellists moderates the Group Discussion.

The topics of NITIE GD can be generic or on current affairs.

Candidates will get 10-12 minutes to start, discuss and conclude the group discussion.

The panellists grade the students on their communication skills, ability to work in a team and the content clarity.

Personal Interview

Like the GD round, three experts moderate arbitrates the PI round.

The interview usually lasts for 15 to 25 minutes, depending upon the time and number of candidates in the slot.

Applicants must prepare important topics related to their undergraduate degree.

The candidates must prepare the basic interview questions like

Why do you want to join NITIE?

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

The panellists will assess the communication skills, ability to perform under pressure and clarity of the objective to join NITIE.

NITIE Mumbai 2020 Placement Summary

Clearing the GD-PI stage with flying colours will increase the chances of one’s selection. After getting into NITIE, students learn from the best academicians and experts in the country. The caliber of the institute is reflected in the high placement statistics that are parallel with IITs and other leading management institutes in India. The placement report for 2018-2020 mirrors the exemplary standards of the students of the institute. The highest salary offer received by the student of this batch, Rs. 58.24 Lacs, is a sharp increase from the previous year’s record of Rs. 46.5 Lacs. The average salary figure also saw a boost to Rs. 20.88 Lacs from Rs. 19.2 Lacs of 2017-2019 batch.

Quick Overview: Class of 2020

Total Companies visiting campus 121 Total New Recruiters 19 Pre-Placement Offers 13 Highest Salary Offer Rs. 58.24 LPA Average Salary Package Rs. 20.88 LPA Batch Strength 414 Average Work Experience 17. 67 Months

Sector-Wise Record

Retail/E-commerce: A total of 17% of jobs offers came from the Retail or E-commerce sector. Rs. 46.5 LPA is the highest offer made by this sector. Top recruiters of this sector include Amazon, Delhivery, Cloudtail, Flipkart Grofers, Myntra, Landmark, Cash & Carry, Metro, Swiggy, Ola, Uber, OYO, Unacademy and Ninjacart.

FMCG: 12% of the total offers were made from the FMCG sector. The highest salary offer received by a student of this batch is Rs. 32.8 LPA. The Prominent Recruiters of the FMCG sector are L’Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, ITC, Dabur, HUL, Marico, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, Nestlé, GCPL, McCain, Nivea, P&G and RP-SG among many others.

Consulting: Consulting sector job offers constitute 17% of the total offers. This sector followed FMCG in terms of highest salary offer at Rs. 31.2 LPA. Top recruiters include PwC India, Cognizant Business Consulting, EY, Deloitte, Accenture Digital, USI, GDS, Hitachi Consulting, McKinsey, UHG, KPMG, Thoucentric, PwC US Advisory and ZS Associates among others.

Manufacturing: Like the Consulting sector, companies of the manufacturing sector also offered 17% of the total jobs. The highest manufacturing sector offer stood at Rs. 24.0 LPA. The top companies to offer coveted roles include Asian Paints, Titan, Ather Energy, Ultratech, Avery Dennison, Exide, RIL, Whirlpool, Schneider, DCM Shriram, Eaton, Crompton, Castrol, Coromandel, GMM Pfaudler, Kansai Nerolac, RPG, TATA Metaliks, Signify, Maruti Suzuki, Pidilite, Varroc and Welspun.

IT and Analytics: Rs. 23.1 LPA was the highest salary package of the total 14% job offers. Google, Capgemini, ITC, Infotech, Loadshare Networks, IBM, o9 Solutions, Genpact, GSK Pharma, Hexaware, TCS, Polestar, Wipro, RBEI and SAP Labs were the leading recruiters of the IT/Analytics sector.

BFSI: 12% of the total coveted roles came from the BFSI sector, with the highest package rocketing at Rs. 22 Lacs. Aditya Birla Capital, Edelweiss, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and SUD Life were the prominent recruiters.

Pharma-Healthcare: The highest salary record of this sector for the 2020 batch is Rs. 20.7 LPA. 4% of the total companies visiting campus for recruitment purposes offered jobs. GSK Pharma, Abbott, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the top recruiters.

Others: Other sector offers constituted 7% of the total offers. Top hirers were Airtel, TATA Sky, Shapoorji, Tolaram Group, Ather Energy, VSSI, Amplus Solar, Dorf Ketal, Square Yards, Emami Agrotech and Enphase Energy.

