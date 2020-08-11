New Application Deadline for Amity JEE 2020 : Check Details here.

The global pandemic has stretched across every corner of the country, posing several hurdles and challenges to the people. The students and educational authorities are working rigorously to put an end on these hurdles and concentrate on the prevailing admission activities.

Several institutions and university examinations have been delayed or postponed due to the health crisis and its devasting effects. Moreover, considering the problems faced by the students, the authorities have been offering solutions on an urgent basis.

The concerns of the students and aspirants are the key focus of the institutional institutions nowadays. Therefore, numerous institutions have also extended their dates for the application process.

The Amity JEE application date has also been extended, thus, allowing more time for the candidates to apply for the examination.

The revised Schedule for Amity JEE Application procedure

The last date for the online application process for Amity University JEE was scheduled for 31st July 2020. However, due to the sudden health crisis and its devastating effects on the lives of students both socially and financially, the institutions decided to extend the date.

The decision for extension of the Amity JEE date came as a relief for the students who could not apply for the test due to several reasons. The date for the examination has now been extended till 15th August 2020.

The students can now apply for all the campuses till the date ends. However, the extension date also differs from one Amity campus to another.

For Amity Noida, the last date for JEE application is fixed as August 15 whereas, for Lucknow, Mumbai, Gwalior, Raipur, Jaipur and Gurugram campus, the last for application is extended till August 14.

Application Process for Amity JEE

Every candidate who wishes to join an engineering programme must give the Amity JEE examination. The scores achieved in the examination will be further utilised for the selection of the students into a relevant programme.

Moreover, the score achieved in the test will also determine the campus which the candidate would be entitled to join post the selection process. However, the registration process is the first step towards getting selected into any course or programme.

The candidates must submit an online application form for giving the Amity Joint Entrance examination. The link for the application is made available on the official website of the institution, and therefore the candidates must visit the website for registering successfully.

After the registration process, the candidate would be allotted personal credentials which would be required whenever the candidate would wish to check his/her admission or application status. The credentials must be noted down carefully and must be remembered till the admission process ends.

After the registration process and allotment of personal credentials, the candidates can submit the application details through the link available on the official website. At this step, the candidate would also be required to submit the application fee through online payment modes.

The candidates can submit the application fee through whichever payment mode would best suit them as per their conveniences.

To summarise the steps for filling the online application form for Amity JEE are listed below.

Step 1- The candidates must keep a close watch on the official website and the release date of the application form.

Step 2- Once the application form is released, the candidates must visit the official website and look for the link.

Step 3- The link would be named “Amity JEE 2020 Application”. The aspirants must click on the link for further process

Step 4- The link would mention the registration process details. The candidates must get themselves registered first.

Step 5- After the registration process, the candidate would be allotted personal credentials.

Step 6- The candidates must log in using the personal credential. This would land him on the application form page.

Step 7- The application form can be downloaded from there in the form of a PDF.

Recent updates on Amity JEE 2020

Due to the prevailing health crisis in the country, the authorities have decided to conduct the test in an online mode. The admission procedure for certain courses differs from one campus to another.

Certain campuses will be conducting the Amity JEE examination along with an online video interview session for further selection. Whereas, for selection into BTech courses, some campuses would only be considering the results of the online video interview.

The authorities will be announcing the schedule for the release of admit card along with necessary details on admission criteria, counselling procedure, etc. soon.

About Amity JEE

The national-level Amity JEE is conducted every year by the Amity institution for selection of eminent candidates into BTech courses and programmes.

The scores achieved in the entrance examination are considering in further selection of candidates and allotment of campus. Numerous aspirants give the entrance test every year for admission into their desired BTech branch and Amity campus.

The entrance test is conducted in the English language. The test paper comprises of 4 distinct sections featuring questions from subjects like English, Biology/Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

The total of 90 questions is asked with a total exam duration of 2 hours. The questions follow an objective type format. The candidates must be well-aware of the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam.

Moreover, the candidates must also keep a check on the official website for more updates on the admission process, examination details, counselling session and other guidelines. The official website of the institution is amity.edu/amityjee.

