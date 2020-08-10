Quiz Week 14 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys!

Quiz week 14 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 14 quizzes are-

Quant Quiz – Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Bharadwaj Sista, Bhagiradh Sista, Shayon LRDI Quiz – Akshaya M, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Varun Kohli, Shayon, Saurabh Pandey, Diya Banerjee, Shikha Quiz’tory – Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Sanidhya Tandon, Abhishek Rathour General Awareness Quiz – Talari nandini, Sanidhya Tandon, Ranjana Thakur, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib Verbal Ability Quiz – No Winners for Week 14.

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂 by 15th August 2020.

Solutions to Week 14 Quizzes

QUANT QUIZ

1 The ratio of the age of a man and his wife is 4:3. At the time of marriage the ratio was 5:3 and, After 4 years this ratio will become 9:7. How many years ago were they married?

8 years 11 years 12 years 10 years

Solution:

Let present age of the man and his wife be 4x & 3x respectively

After 4 years this ratio will be 9:7

(4x + 4) : (3x + 4) = 9:7

7(4x + 4) = 9(3x + 4)

28x + 28 = 27x + 36

Present age of the man = 4x = 4*8 = 32

Present age of women (wife) = 3x = 3*8 = 24

Assume that they got married before t years. then ,

(32 – t) : (24 – t) = 5:3

3(32 – t) = 5(24 – t)

96 – 3t = 120 – 5t

2t = 24

t= 24/2 = 12 , They were married 12 years ago.

2. Speed of a boat in standing water is 14 kmph and the speed of the stream is 1.2 kmph. A man rows to a place at a distance of 4864 km and comes back to the starting point. The total time taken by him is:

1400 hours 350 hours 700 hours 1010 hours

Solution:

Speed downstream = (14 + 1.2) = 15.2 kmph

Speed upstream = (14 – 1.2) = 12.8 kmph

Total time taken = 4864/15.2 + 4864/12.8

= 320 + 380 = 700 hours

3. What day of the week does May 28 2006 fall on

Saturday Monday Sunday Thursday

Solution:

28th May 2006 = (2005 years + period from 1-Jan-2006 to 28-May-2006)

We know that number of odd days in 400 years = 0

Hence the number of odd days in 2000 years = 0 (Since 2000 is a perfect multiple of 400)

Number of odd days in the period 2001-2005

= 4 normal years + 1 leap year

= 4 x 1 + 1 x 2 = 6

Days from 1-Jan-2006 to 28-May-2006 = 31 (Jan) + 28 (Feb) + 31 (Mar) + 30 (Apr) + 28(may)

= 148

148 days = 21 weeks + 1 day = 1 odd day

Total number of odd days = (0 + 6 + 1) = 7 odd days = 0 odd day

0 odd day = Sunday

Hence May 28 2006 is Sunday

4. P, Q and R can do work in 20, 30 and 60 days respectively. How many days does it need to complete the work if P does the work and he is assisted by Q and R on every third day?

15 days 14 days 10 days 9 days

Solution:

Amount of work P can do in 1 day = 1/20

Amount of work Q can do in 1 day = 1/30

Amount of work R can do in 1 day = 1/60

P is working alone and every third day Q and R is helping him

Work completed in every three days = 2 × (1/20) + (1/20 + 1/30 + 1/60) = 1/5

So work completed in 15 days = 5 × 1/5 = 1

The work will be done in 15 days

5. In a 300 metres race Allwin beats Brandon by 22.5 metres or 6 seconds. Brandon’s time over the course is:

76 seconds 86 seconds 80 seconds None of the above

Solution :

Bransdon runs 22.5 metres in 6 seconds

= Brandon runs 200 metres in 6/22.5 * 300 = 80 seconds

That is, Brandon’s time over the course is 80 seconds

LR & DI QUIZ

Jelda is older than jollyn. Jessica is older than jelda. Jollyn is older than jessica.

1 If the first two statements are true, the third statement is

True False Need more information Uncertain

Answer: False

Explanation: Because the first two statements are true, Jollyn is the youngest of the three, so the third statement must be false.

2. Elena is planning a special birthday dinner for her husband’s 35th birthday. She wants the evening to be memorable, but her husband is a simple man who would rather be in jeans at a baseball game than in a suit at a fancy restaurant. Which restaurant below should Eileen choose?

A. Alfredo’s offers fine Italian cuisine and an elegant Tuscan decor. Patrons will feel as though they’ve spent the evening in a luxurious Italian villa.

B. Pancho’s Mexican Buffet is an all-you-can-eat family style smorgasbord with the best tacos in town.

C. The Parisian Bistro is a four-star French restaurant where guests are treated like royalty. Chef Dilbert Olay is famous for his beef bourguignon.

D. Marty’s serves delicious, hearty meals in a charming setting reminiscent of a baseball clubhouse in honor of the owner,Marty Lester, a former major league baseball all-star.

Answer: Marty’s serves delicious, hearty meals in a charming setting reminiscent of a baseball clubhouse in honor of the owner,Marty Lester, a former major league baseball all-star.

Explanation: Since Elena’s husband does not enjoy fancy restaurants, choices A and C can be ruled out. Choice B, although casual, doesn’t sound as though it would be the kind of special and memorable evening that Elena is looking for. Choice D, which is owned by a former baseball star and is described as “charming” and “reminiscent of a baseball clubhouse”, sounds perfect for Elena’s husband, who is described as a baseball fan and a man with simple tastes.

3. Which answer figure will continue the same series as established by the problem figures?

Answer: 2

Explanation: In problem figure A, the arcs are towards the arrow then in the next step arcs are pointed away from the arrow and so on.

Also, in the first two problem figures the arrows are pointing upward, and in the next two problem figures, the arrows are pointing downward and so on.

And, in the lower part of the problem figures, the two signs are changing their positions alternately.

Now, the answer figure 2 fulfills all the above conditions, so it will continue the series.

4. Arrange the following words in a meaningful sequence.

Infection (2) Consultation (3) Doctor (4) Treatment (5) Recovery

1, 3, 4, 5, 2 1, 3, 2, 4, 5 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 2, 3, 5, 1, 4

Answer: 1, 3, 2, 4, 5

Explanation: Infection occurs first, then one visits a doctor, and after consultation, the doctor starts the treatment which is followed by recovery.

5. RQP, ONM, ______, IHG, FED, find the missing letters.

CDE LKI LKJ BAC

Answer: LKJ

Explanation: The series consists of letters in reverse alphabetical order. Therefore, the missing letters are LKJ.

Quiz’TORY

The fort in the image is built at the ‘sangam’ (confluence) of two rivers – Banganga and Majhi. Identify the name?

Answer: Kangra fort in Dharamsala

This grand epic sized statue expression is stern, reflecting his anger at seeing his people worshipping the golden calf on his return from Mount Sinai. Now housed in the church of San Pietro in Vincoli in Rome where Pope Julius II had been Cardinal.

Name the Artist who created this Statue?

Answer: Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni

His directorial venture was screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, San Reno and Denver International Film Festivals in 1978, and is part of the course at the British Film Institute. In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri, for his contribution to Indian art and cinema. Who is this personality?

Answer: Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana

This instrument is made by mounting a large animal hide on one end of a double-faced earthen pot. In Goa it forms a typical member of the ensemble for mando music.What is it called?

Answer: Ghumot

Name an uprising by citizens who refused to pay a tax that had been imposed by Secretary of Treasury Alexander Hamilton to raise money for the national debt incurred during the Revolutionary War.

Answer: Whiskey Rebellion

In 1921,A mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses. The massacre began during the Memorial Day weekend after a 19-year-old, a black shoe shiner , was accused of assaulting Sarah Page.

Identify this event?

Answer: Greenwood Massacre

General Awareness Quiz

1 At the time of driving if you’re 100ml blood contains more than_______________. of alcohol then the police can arrest you without a warrant.

30mg 40mg 50mg 25mg

Answer: 30mg

2.Name the battle Fought on November 10, 1659, between the forces of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Adilshahi general Afzal Khan.

Battle of Kolhapur Battle of Pavan Khind Battle of Pratapgad Battle of Chakan

Answer: Battle of Pratapgad

3. ISI Mark is issued by ___________________________

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Directorate of Marketing and Inspection of the Government of India Federal Trade Commission Better Business Bureaus

Answer: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

4. An economy is at the take off stage on its path to development when it

Becomes stagnant Begins steady growth Is liberalized Gets maximum foreign aid

Answer: Begins steady growth

5. All India Radio has broadcast its first ever Sanskrit special program to celebrate World Sanskrit Day. Name the program?

Bahujan Bhasha – Sanskrit Bhasha Sanskrit Saptahiki Anvikshiki Ek Bharat

Answer: Bahujan Bhasha – Sanskrit Bhasha

6. This Insurance firm launched ‘Express Claims’ for claim pay-outs within four hours?

Max Life Insurance HDFC Life Insurance ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Tata AIA Insurance

Answer: Tata AIA Insurance

7. National Cooperative Department Corporation (NCDC) a statutory institution under the:

Ministry of Finance Ministry of Health Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’s Welfare Ministry of Culture

Answer: Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’s Welfare

8. BOB Financial Solutions Limited has partnered with _________ for Digital Transformation.

Weserv Technology Wifiserv Technology Fiserv Technology Wiserv Technology

Answer: Fiserv Technology

9. IIT Madras recently collaborated with Healthcare Start-up ____________ On Patient Monitoring Solutions.

QUADXON HELYXON PENTAXON PAMXON

Answer: HELYXON

10. WMA Scheme was designed to meet temporary mismatches in the receipts and payments of the government. What is M in WMA?

Monetary Means Money Major

Answer: Means

VA Quiz

1Q. The four sentences (labelled 1, 2, 3, 4) given below, when properly sequenced would yield a coherent paragraph. Decide on the proper sequence of the order of the sentences and key in the sequence of the four numbers as your answer.

Metaphors may map to similar meanings across languages, but their subtle differences can have a profound effect on our understanding of the world. Latin scholars point out carpe diem is a horticultural metaphor that, particularly seen in the context of its source, is more accurately translated as “plucking the day,” evoking the plucking and gathering of ripening fruits or flowers, enjoying a moment that is rooted in the sensory experience of nature, unrelated to the force implied in seizing. The phrase carpe diem, which is often translated as “seize the day and its accompanying philosophy, has gone on to inspire countless people in how they live their lives and motivates us to see the world a little differently from the norm It’s an example of one of the more telling ways that we mistranslate metaphors from one language to another, revealing in the process our hidden assumptions about what we really value.

1. 3241

2. 4321

3. 2134

4. 1234

Answer: 3241

2Q. Fill in the blanks with suitable prepositional phrases.

We must create a scenario _____ which the ‘resurgent India’ message is taken abroad and the country becomes an important player in the era of globalisation.

(A) in

(B) by means of

(C) as far as

(D) across

Answer: (B) by means of

3Q. In each of the following questions, four different ways of presenting an idea are given. Choose the one that conforms most closely to standard English usage.

(A) Women in the Muslim world not only continue to defy stereotypes in their own societies but also in those constructed about them by their counterparts in the West – in the name of women’s liberation.

(B) Women in the Muslim world continue to not only defy stereotypes in their own societies but also in those constructed about them by their counterparts in the West – in the name of women’s liberation.

(C) Women in the Muslim world continue to defy stereotypes, not only in their own societies but also in those constructed about them by their counterparts in the West – in the name of women’s liberation.

(D) Women in the Muslim world continue to defy stereotypes, not only in their own societies but also those constructed about them by their counterparts in the West – in the name of women’s liberation.

Answer: (C) Women in the Muslim world continue to defy stereotypes, not only in their own societies but also in those constructed about them by their counterparts in the West – in the name of women’s liberation.

4Q. The statement has a part missing. Choose the best option, from those given below the statement, to make up the missing part.

Ten years ago ––––– by encouraging the building of more vessels and the use of advanced techniques by fishermen in developing countries.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimated that the world fishing harvest might be doubled to 100 million metric tonnes a year

(B) The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations has estimated that the world fishing harvest might be doubled to 100 million metric tonnes a year

(C) The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations estimated that the world fishing harvest might be doubled to 100 millions metric tonnes a year

(D) The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimated that the world fishing harvest might be doubled to 100 million metric tonnes a year

Answer: (D) the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimated that the world fishing harvest might be doubled to 100 million metric tonnes a year

5Q. Five sentences related to a topic are given below in a jumbled order. Four of them form a coherent and unified paragraph. Identify the odd sentence that does not go with the four. Key in the number of the options that you choose.

‘Stat’ signaled something measurable, while ‘matic’ advertised free labour; but ‘tron’, above all, indicated control. It was a totem of high modernism, the intellectual and cultural mode that decreed no process or phenomenon was too complex to be grasped, managed and optimized. Like the heraldic shields of ancient knights, these morphemes were painted onto the names of scientific technologies to proclaim one’s history and achievements to friends and enemies alike. The historian Robert Proctor at Stanford University calls the suffix ‘-tron’, along with ‘-matic’ and ‘-stat’, embodied symbols. To gain the suffix was to acquire a proud and optimistic emblem of the electronic and atomic age.

Answer: Out of the five sentences, only 4 appears as an opening sentence. The others are either abrupt or have pronouns that need introduction. Statement 4 opens the para by introducing the three suffix.

All The Best For Week 15!