ICMR NIE Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 4 Project Research Assistant Post on 20th January

The latest notification of NIE Recruitment 2020 is out on January 6th, 2020, and according to its latest notification the ICMR NIE has started the recruitment for the various posts in order to carry out research, and these posts are on a contract basis.

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can visit the official website to get more detailed information. The candidates should also note that the interview for the recruitment process is scheduled on 20th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The notification regarding the NIE recruitment process 2020 was released on 6th January 2020

The walk-in-interview/ written test for the post of Project Research Assistant is scheduled on 20th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 4 posts

For the post of Project Research Assistant, there are 3 vacancies. In terms of the category, the vacancies for the UR category is 3 and for the EWS category the vacancy is 1

For the post of Project Technician-III (Lab) there is 1 vacancy for the UR category

AGE LIMIT

For Project Research Assistant the UR category the age limit for both the UR and EWS category is 30 years

The age limit for Project Technician-III (Lab) is 30 years as well

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates for post of Project Research Assistant will get a stipend of Rs 31,000/- per month

The selected candidates for post of Project Technician-III (Lab) will get a stipend of Rs 18,000/- per month

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Project Research Assistant

Graduation degree in Psychology/ Social Anthropology/ Medical Sociology / Social work from a recognized university. They should also have 3 years of work experience from a recognized institution.

OR

The candidates should have a master’s degree in Public Health/ Epidemiology / Social Sciences / Psychology / Social Anthropology / Medical Sociology / Social Work from a recognized institute.

Project Technician – III (Lab)

12th pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (OR), One-year DMLT+ one year of laboratory experience in a recognized organization.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the notification of ICMR NIE recruitment be released?

According to the latest notification, the ICMR NIE recruitment process for the various Research posts have been started from 6th January 2020.

Question: When is the Interview for the various posts of NIE scheduled?

Answer: The Interview/ written test of NIE will take place on 20th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies for NIE recruitment?

Answer: There are a total number of 4 vacancies.

Question: What is the age limit for the various posts in NIE recruitment?

Answer: The age limit for the various posts is 30 years.

Question: Which is the official website of NIE?

Answer: The official website is www.nie.gov.in.

