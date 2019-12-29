DIC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Mobile Application Developers Post @dic.gov.in, Check Important Dates

The Digital India Corporation (DIC) has published the latest notification in order to invite applicants for the post of Mobile Application Developers for Technology Development and Deployment Division (TDDO).

The post will be based on the contract basis of 2 years on consolidated salary for fixed project duration to work at its office at New Delhi.

Therefore, interested candidates can apply for this recruitment process through an offline mode. The candidates need to fill the form through a prescribed format on or before 13th January 2020.

The selected candidates will be temporarily posted in the Delhi office. As it is temporary, the candidates might be transferred as per the requirements of the project of the TDDO.

IMPORTANT DATES

The advertisement related to DIC recruitment was released on 27th December 2019

The web advertisement related to DIC recruitment was released on 26th December 2019

The last date of submitting the application offline is 13th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 2 vacancies for the post of Mobile Application Developer

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For the post of Mobile Application Developer, the candidates are expected to have a degree in BE / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc.(IT/CS) or equivalent in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Mobile Computing. The candidates are also expected to have at least 2 years of post-qualification experience in their respective field

AGE LIMIT

For the post of Mobile Application Developer, the candidates should be of 40 years as on the closing date of the application, i.e. 13th January 2020

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview that will be conducted by the Technology Development and Deployment Division, DIC. If the Corporation finds it necessary, they might also hold a written test in order to select the candidates

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates can download the application format from the online website, i.e. dic.gov.in

After downloading the prescribed format, the candidates can then fill the details carefully

The candidates can then send the application form along with the important documents to the address given below:

ADDRESS: Director (Admin. & Finance), Digital India Corporation, Electronics Niketan Annexe, 6, CGO Complex Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, Tel.: +91 (11) 24360199, 24301756

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form for DIC recruitment?

Answer: The last date of submitting the application form is 13th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there for the taking under DIC recruitment?

Answer: 2 vacancies for Mobile Application Developer.

Question: Is the application process of DIC recruitment online or offline?

Answer: Candidates must complete their application in Offline mode.

Question: What is the official website of DIC?

Answer: The official website of DIC is www.dic.gov.in.

DIC Recruitment 2020: Apply for Mobile Application Developers Post @dic.gov.in, Check Important Dates

