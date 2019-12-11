Delhi HC Chauffeur Revised Result 2019 Announced on delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Other Details here

Delhi HC Chauffeur Revised Result 2019

The result for the Chauffeur Stage-I Preliminary (OMR based objective type) Written Test exam has been released by the Delhi High Court. Candidates can download the Delhi HC 2019 result from the official website of Delhi HC.

The exam held was OMR based objective type test. The Preliminary Examination for Chauffeur (open) Examination-2019 was held on 3rd October 2019. This 2019 recruitment exam is being held by the Delhi High Court for fulfilling the requirement of 35 Posts of Chauffeur for candidates from the age group of 18 to 27.

Candidates qualifying in the written test of Delhi HC Chauffeur 2019 will be called for the stage 2 exam. The stage 2 exam is skill-based test to be held on 22nd December 2019, from 26th to 31st December 2019, from 1st to 5th January 2019, 11th, 12th, 18th and 19th January 2019.

The official website to get more details on the Delhi HC Chauffeur 2019 exam and download the revised result is http://delhihighcourt.nic.in . The Delhi High Court has declared the revised Roll Number wise result and it is completely based on the performance in the Stage-I Preliminary (OMR based objective type) Written Test.

Steps to Delhi HC Chauffeur Revised Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court as mentioned above.

Click on the “Revised- Roll Number-Wise Complete Result of Preliminary Examination (OMR based Objective Type) of Chauffeur (Open) Examination- 2019.” on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Check and download the revised Result in the form of a PDF file.

Take a print of the revised result for future use.

The direct link to download the result is here, Direct Link for Delhi HC Chauffeur Revised Result 2019 .

The selection of the candidates is based on their performance in written test, skill test and interview.

Keep checking the official website of Delhi High Court for more information and latest updates.

Also read, Delhi HC Chauffeur (Driver) 2019 Admit Card.

