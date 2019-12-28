CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12th Physics Chapter 1 Important MCQs and Answers

CBSE Board Exam 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already released the date sheet for the class 12 and class 10. According to the new pattern of CBSE, there will be multiple choice questions in the question paper. Class 12 physics board exam is scheduled on 02nd March 2020 as per the CBSE board examination 2020. Students who will appear in the board examination 2020 for class 12 should know the multiple-choice questions that might come in the examination. It should be noted that these questions will also help in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2020.

Candidates can check the below questions that would helpful in the preparation:

What is the Gaussian surface for calculating the electric field due to a charge distribution?

a) Any closed surface around the charge distribution

b) Any surface near the charge distribution

c) A spherical surface

d) A symmetrical closed surface at every point of which electric field has a single fixed value.

How many electrons are there in ‒1 coulomb?

a) 6.25 × 1018

b) 62.5 × 1018

c) 6.023 × 1023

d) 1.6 × 10-19

The S.I. unit for surface integral of electric field is:

a) V/m

b) V

c) NC-1m

d) Cm-3

The value of charge Q at the centre of two equal and like charges Q so that the three are in equilibrium is:

a) Q

b) +Q/4

c) –Q/4

d) Q/2

When an electric dipole is placed in a uniform electric field, it experiences

a) Force as well as torque

b) Torque but no net force

c) Force but no torque

d) Neither any force nor any torque

Electric filed is zero in case of a charged conducting shell at any:

a) Interior point

b) Outer point

c) Beyond 2 meters

d) Beyond 10 meters

Also read, CBSE Board Exam 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="Important mcq for class 12 board exam || 12th board physics important mcq" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DMEqHmxiAsY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12th Physics Chapter 1 Important MCQs and Answers was last modified:

Read More