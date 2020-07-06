Quiz Week 9 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hi Puys!

Quiz week 9 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 9 quizzes are-

Quants Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Vaibhav Agarwal LRDI Quiz- Mayank Jha, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Vaibhav Agarwal, Chitra Gandhi, Sanidhya Tandon Quiztory- Blake Jason, Chitra Gandhi, Sanidhya Tandon General Awareness Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Sanidhya Tandon Verbal Ability Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Vaibhav Agarwal

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂

Solutions to Week 9 Quizzes-

Quants Quiz-

1. Three pipes A, B and C can fill a container from empty to full in half an hour, 20 minutes, and 10 minutes respectively. When the container is empty, all the three pipes are opened. A, B and C discharge organic solutions X,Y and Z respectively. What is the proportion of the solution Z in the liquid in the tank after 3 minutes?

5/11 6/11 7/11 8/11

Sol : Part filled by (A + B + C) in 3 minutes = 3[(1/30)+(1/20)+(1/10)] = 11/20

Part filled by C in 3 minutes = 3/10

Required ratio = (3/10)*(2/11) = 6/11

2. In how many different ways can the letters of the word ‘SEALING’ be arranged in such a way that the vowels always come together?

360 1440 720 180

Sol : The word ‘LEADING’ has 7 different letters.

When the vowels EAI are always together, they can be supposed to form one letter.

Then, we have to arrange the letters SNLG (EAI).

Now, 5 (4 + 1 = 5) letters can be arranged in 5! = 120 ways.

The vowels (EAI) can be arranged among themselves in 3! = 6 ways.

Required number of ways = (120 x 6) = 720

3. A and B invest in a business in the ratio 3 : 2. If 5% of the total profit goes to charity and A’s share is Rs. 855, the total profit is:

1525 1500 1475 1550

Sol : Let the profit be 100

After paying to charity, A’s share of profits = 95*(3/5)

If A’s share is 57, total profit = 100

If A’s share is 855, total profit = (100/57)*855 = 1500

4. The price of commodity X increases by 40 paise every year, while the price of commodity Y increases by 15 paise every year. If in 2001, the price of commodity X was Rs. 4.20 and that of Y was Rs. 6.30, in which year commodity X will cost 40 paise more than the commodity Y

2010 2011 2012 2013

Sol : Suppose commodity X will cost 40 paise more than Y after z years.

Then, (4.20 + 0.40z) – (6.30 + 0.15z) = 0.40

0.25z = 0.40 + 2.10

z = 2.50/0.25 = 250/25 = 10

Therefore, X will cost 40 paise more than Y 10 years after 2001, ie 2011



5. A man has Rs.480 in the denominations of one-rupee notes, five-rupee notes and ten-rupee notes. The number of notes of each denomination is equal. What is the total number of notes that he has ?

90 75 45 60

Sol : Let the number of notes of each denomination be x.

Then x + 5x + 10x = 480

16x = 480

x = 30.

Hence, total number of notes = 3x = 90.

LRDI Quiz-

1. Look carefully for the pattern, and then choose which pair of numbers comes next.

42 40 38 35 33 31 28

25 22 26 23 26 24 25 23

Sol : This is an alternating subtraction series in which 2 is subtracted twice, then 3 is subtracted once, then 2 is subtracted twice, and so on.

2. 16 26 56 36 46 68 56

80 66 64 82 66 80 78 68

Sol : Here, every third number follows a different pattern from the main series. In the main series, beginning with 16, 10 is added to each number to arrive at the next. In the alternating series, beginning with 56, 12 is added to each number to arrive at the next.

3. Study the following table and answer the questions based on it.

(i) The total amount of bonus paid by the company during the given period is approximately what percent of the total amount of salary paid during this period?

0.1% 0.5% 1% 1.25%

(ii) The total expenditure of the company over these items during the year 2000 is?

544.4 lakhs 501.11 lakhs 446.46 lakhs 478.87 lakhs

Sol : Total expenditure of the Company during 2000

= Rs. (324 + 101 + 3.84 + 41.6 + 74) lakhs

= Rs. 544.44 lakhs.

(iii) The ratio between the total expenditure on Taxes for all the years and the total expenditure on Fuel and Transport for all the years respectively is approximately?

4:7 10:13 15:18 5:8

General Awareness Quiz-

1. Which of the following teams are in the top slot in the latest FIFA ranking?

France Belgium Brazil Argentina

2. _________________________ inks partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited & Go Digit General Insurance to launch two health insurance policies. The name of the two policies that specifically cover coronavirus (COVID-19) are ‘COVID-19 Protection Cover’ and ‘Digit Illness Group Insurance’.

Snapdeal Alibaba Amazon Flipkart

3. Which of the following Indian companies recently tied-up with the US-based company FluGen and University of Wisconsin Madison to develop a vaccine named “Coro-Flu” to fight against COVID-19?

Panacea Biotech Bharat Biotech Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited Novozymes

4. Name the former Madhya Pradesh minister who passed away recently.

Jagdish Sharan Verma Wajid Khan Hazarilal Raghuwanshi Varsha Varman

5. On which day the World Homoeopathy Day is observed globally every year to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Homoeopathy, Dr Samuel Hahnemann?

13th April 12th April 11th April 10th April

6. The scientists of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) have designed and developed an highly efficient superabsorbent material titled “__________”.

1. Chitra Acrylosorb Secretion Storage System

2.Chitra Acrylosorb Secretion Solidification System

3. Chitra Acrylosorb Solidification Storage System

4. Chitra Acrylosorb Saliva Solidification System

7. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India collaborated with _______ for developing a digital communication strategy for promoting a digital campaign for Self Help Groups.

1. World Bank

2. UNICEF

3. NABARD

4. Asian Development Bank

8. The Government of India has launched an ___________ to combat COVID-19 for all front-line workers to equip them with the training and updates in coping with COVID-19 pandemic.

cGOT e-learning platform 19GOT e-learning platform iGOT e-learning platform TGOT e-learning platform

9. Name the organization which has developed Personnel Sanitisation Enclosures (PSE) and Full Face Mask (FFM) to protect primarily healthcare professionals from novel coronavirus.

Ordnance Factory Board Defence Research and Development Organisation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Indian Space Research Organisation

10. Name the person who has been appointed as the managing director and chief executive officer of the Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Anup Rau Tapan Singhel Prasun Sikdar Parag Raja

Verbal Ability-

Q1-3 Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The options containing that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is ‘(d)’. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

1.

(a) An Indian ship

(b) laden with merchandise

(c) got drowned in the Pacific Ocean

(d) No error.

Explanation : sank in the Pacific Ocean

2.

(a) I could not put up in a hotel

(b) because the boarding and lodging charges

(c) were exorbitant.

(d) No error.

Explanation : ‘I could not put up at a hotel’



3.

(a) The Indian radio

(b) which was previously controlled by the British rulers

(c) is free now from the narrow vested interests.

(d) No error.

Explanation : is now free from the narrow vested interests.

Q4-5 Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of a proverb/idiom.

4. To catch a tartar

To trap wanted criminal with great difficulty To catch a dangerous person To meet with disaster To deal with a person who is more than one’s match

5. To have an axe to grind

A private end to serve To fail to arouse interest To have no result To work for both sides

