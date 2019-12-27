IIT Jam 2020 Preparation Tips without Coaching, Check here for Pattern, Syllabus

How to prepare for IIT JAM 2020 without coaching

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is holding a Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 on 9th February 2020. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination should note that the registration process of the examination is already closed, and the candidates are advised to keep a check on the website as the authorities might release the admit cards soon.

The IIT JAM 2020 is scheduled to take place on 7th January 2020. Since the candidates have just a month in their hands to prepare for the examination and therefore the candidates really need to buckle up in order to crack the examination.

Usually, the candidates think that coaching is compulsory for cracking the examination, but they should know that there are many students who pass the examination without coaching.

So, the candidates need not worry if they are not undergoing any coaching to clear the IIT JAM 2020.

However, here are some tips they can follow in order to clear the examination without coaching

Firstly, it is very important for the candidate to understand what the examination actually demands from you. For this, the candidates can go through the examination pattern and syllabus of IIT JAM. There are six subjects, and so the candidates can divide their strong and weak topics so that they can enhance their strong points and work more on the weak points.

As the JAM question paper consists of questions which check the basics of the subject. So, the candidates will have to revise whatever they have learnt in their Class 11 and 12. JAM also consists of questions for graduate candidates, and so they have to prepare themselves in such a way that they cover up the graduation syllabus as well as revise the basics they have learnt earlier.

For candidates who are not taking any kind of coaching to crack the IIT JAM, they need to give in extra efforts to solve any kind of problems. However, it is good that the candidates will give in extra hard work and effort to enhance their learning process, but it is always important to seek help in case the candidates are undergoing difficult problems and they are not able to solve it. During such cases, it is always better to seek help from a teacher or faculty who can guide you better to solve any subject related problems.

In case of preparing for IIT JAM 2020 without coaching, one of the effective ways which can help the candidates to clear the examination is by going through the previous year question papers. Through this method, they can get an overall idea about the patterns, and this can help them prepare in a better way.

Wishing luck to all the applicants.

<noscript><iframe title="Preparation tips for IIT-JAM 2020|study plan|how to prepare for IIT JAM chemistry in hindi" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1xVSfu5AcOE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IIT Jam 2020 Preparation Tips without Coaching, Check here for Pattern, Syllabus was last modified:

Read More