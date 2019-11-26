Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019 Announced on mahanadicoal.in, Direct link to download here

Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019

The result for Mining Sirdar posts has been released by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). Candidates appeared in this exam can check the results and download their mark sheets from the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields.

The written exam for the Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Post was on 24th November 2019. Candidates were selected based on their performance in the written examination. Candidates can check their final marks released on the website.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the recruitment of 370 posts of Jr Over man, Mining Sirdar & Dy Surveyor. Out of total 370 Posts, there were for Jr Overman, T &S Gr.-C- 149 Posts, Mining Sirdar and T&S Gr.-C – 201 Posts and 20 Posts were for Dy. Surveyor, T &S Gr.-C.

The official website to get more details on the Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar 2019 exam and download the result is www.mahanadicoal.in .

Steps to download Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019:

Visit the official website of MCL as mentioned above.

Click on the “Recruitment Section” available on the home page of the website.

Go to the link “The provisional result of Written test for the post of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr. C held on 24/11/2019”.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Check and download the result available on the login account.

The Direct to download Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar Result 2019 is here,

http://www.mahanadicoal.in/OurPeople/pdf/prov_result2511.pdf .

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to keep themselves updated about the latest updates on the Mahanadi Coalfields Mining Sirdar recruitment exam 2019.

