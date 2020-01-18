Cancelled IGNOU B.Ed. Exam Rescheduled on 14 & 15 February 2020, Check here for More Details

The B.Ed. assessment for in-service teachers of the school education department of Jammu and Kashmir that was conducted on January 7 and January 8, 2020, in Jammu has been dropped and will be organized again on February 14 and February 15, 2020, as told by an IGNOU official.

All the candidates who had enlisted for the in-service instructor course in Jammu will have to take the assessment again. The 2nd year B. Ed examination had commenced on January 01, 2020, and was supposed to end on January 08. However, the last two papers which were directed on January 07 and 08 have been negated by IGNOU.

The papers have been negated after it came to the forefront that the question papers set for the assessments were leaked before the conduct of assessments by IGNOU authorities. “Over 20,000 competitors had signed up for the program and the assessment will be conducted for all,” added the authority.

The test is a piece of government’s in-service teacher training program in which the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was given the obligation to prepare in-service graduate educators in Jammu.

In the meantime, instructors who had shown up for the tests on January 7 and January 8 have been revolting the test rescheduling. Deferral in discharging date sheet and admit card, an anomaly in classes and accessibility of study materials are a portion of the issues that instructors have revealed.

IGNOU decided to stay quiet on the issues raised by the competitors in front of media, in any case, it said the tests will be held again and applicants can take the test with their old hall ticket. Tests have been dropped for BES 128 and BES 129 papers.

