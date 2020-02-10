LMTSM EXECUTIVE MBA ADMISSION OPEN 2020-2022

Avail a chance to learn from the best.

Ranked 27 in the NIRF, MHRD Ranking 2019.

We at LMTSM are now open for the Executive MBA Program Admissions 2020-2022. We run one of the best Executive MBA Programs in the country based on Faculty, Teachers and the Professionals who join us. The academia and the curriculum evolve around unleashing the potential of the student and overcoming the challenges faced during the journey as per the modern corporate business world.

The value of the Executive MBA is equivalent to that of a regular MBA as it is a 70-credit course that takes 1050 credit hours. Also, on the similar patterns of regular MBA, we have Students cross-cultural Exchange programs tie-ups with various foreign universities. We are in partnership with Universities situated in the USA, Netherlands, Malta, Japan, and Israel.

The key pillar of Executive MBA is the high level of exposure from the lectures given by Industry Professions and Foreign faculty visiting our campus.

We offer the course for 18 months.

Classes are scheduled at our Patiala and Dera Bassi campus and on every alternative weekend.

The following core courses and specializations are provided by the college. The students are required to complete the 12 core modules and select any 3 modules from the specializations.

Organizing and Managing Marketing and consumer behavior Accounting and Finance Understanding the economy Operations Management and Enabling Technologies Managing Human Resource Data Science and Evidence-Based Management Strategic Management for Sustainability Leading in the dynamic world Consultative Problem Solving and Management & Organizational Consulting International Business and Cross-Cultural Management Entrepreneur and Innovating

Specialization:

Branding and Marketing Management Corporate and Entrepreneurial Finance Operations and Technology Management Scholarly Practice: Capstone Project.

Eligibility

Bachelor’s degree from Government recognized Indian University or any equivalent degree from overseas. Students with Potential and Calibre may be considered with a fewer number of experience years

Essential Eligibility: Minimum 6 years’ experience is necessary for applying in the Executive MBA Program at LM Thapar School of Management.

Admission Procedure:

The following steps are required to be followed for applying in this course:

Please submit your application online with the supporting papers and a motivational essay The application shall be reviewed by the committee for the decision of further proceedings. The decision shall be taken within a week from the date of submission of the application. The candidates shall be interviewed personally or on skype before the final decision is taken. The decision shall be based on their plans, plans for contributions towards the programs, etc. The final decision of the admission committee shall be communicated within 5 working days. Once conveyed, the students shall accept the admission and put a hold on their pace by registering in the program, submitting the documents and paying the fees.

Apart from the educational and professional qualifications the institute shall be critically be observing the attitude of the student, contribution toward the society, leadership skills and major achievements. Special preference shall be given to those with outstanding experiences from life.

Important Dates:

Application submission: July 2020

Interview Schedule: Within 3 days of application submission

Final Submission of Documents: Online Counselling and Fee Deposition latest by August 2020

Commencement of the Session: September 2020 (Tentatively 1st week)

Fee & Scholarships:

The students are required to deposit an amount of Rs. 4.8Lakhs which the students are supposed to pay in 6 equal installments for 18 months (1.5 years).

There are 30 scholarships for outstanding performers. The scholarship amount varies from Rs. 50,000 to Rs.1,00,000.

To know more about Executive MBA @ LMTSM

