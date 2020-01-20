Learn Managerial Skills through Experiences at BITS Pilani

The Management Department at BITS Pilani focuses on advanced management knowledge and emphasises on developing impactful leaders. This is accomplished by making students responsible for various activities that cater to a learning environment and develops leaders who are socially responsible, innovative & result-oriented. Various committees and clubs are responsible for key functions of Department of Management, e.g. placement, training, cultural functions and other academic activities. All clubs and committees have dedicated team of 5-6 members who are responsible for the decisions related to the functioning of their club. Different events and activities are planned throughout the year to engage the students, which facilitate peer to peer learning.

Currently there are ten clubs, each with a coordinator and 4-5 core members. Each coordinator and core members are assigned different responsibilities based on their interest and competencies. These ten clubs work in coordination with “Executive Committee”. It is a six-member committee headed by the President with Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer and Head – ILC and Sponsorship Club as team members. The Executive Committee plans and conducts various activities around the year.

There are clubs aligned with functional areas like Marketing, HR, Business Analytics, Finance and Operations. Apart from these, Industrial Linkage Club strives to bridge the gap between the industry and future managers by organizing guest lectures, workshops and case studies. Media Relations Club acts as the mouthpiece of the department and helps it to foster relationships by indulging in numerous activities throughout the year. Sponsorship Club creates and implements a marketing plan for obtaining sponsorship related to various events of the department. Creative and TBI Club focuses on art and design aspects during numerous events organized by the department. Alumni Relations Club works as a link between BITS Alumni network and aims to keep the alumni network well connected with the students of the department. Placement Committee looks into the placement process, under guidance of the relevant officials and faculty members of the institute.

In addition to this, all clubs and committees are responsible for organizing the annual management fest- Interface. All clubs work as a team for the fest to make it a successful event of the year. The legacy of one batch is passed on to the next batch, which helps the students to learn through experiences and develop their managerial skills.

To know more about the Department of Management, BITS Pilani, Join BITS Pilani MBA 2020-22 Admissions – PaGaLGuY

Read More