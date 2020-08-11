Latest GMAT Scores According to Countries
The General Management Aptitude Test is one of the most well-known examination conducted for the selection of eminent candidates into an MBA programme.
Aspirants from different corners of the world test their abilities and take the examination for further selection into top-notch universities and institutions. The entrance is conducted every year across more than 114 centres situated in different countries.
Not only this, the test is well-known among young aspirants because it opens the selection opportunities in more than 2300 graduate business and management education centres across the globe.
GMAT and its Scoring Pattern
GMAT is often considered as an ultimate pathway for attaining career stability. However, it indeed is one of the most eminent examinations which allow candidates with different social and cultural backgrounds to make way for future opportunities.
Candidates from countries like Slovenia, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Spain, and others get an opportunity to test their logical, critical thinking and data interpretation skills amongst some of the greatest minds.
The highest scores and results in the General Management Aptitude Test have been received from places like Germany, Italy, United Kingdoms, France, and Slovenia. However, applicants and aspirants of Iceland have recently scored the highest numbers in the Entrance Test.
Therefore, the European continent has been witnessing some of the best GMAT scores and performance in recent times, thus, fixing its position in the list of the best GMAT scorers.
Some of countries located in the European continent and their mean GMAT scores are mentioned below. As indicated Iceland has been the top performer in the GMAT examination conducted in the year 2019.
Due to the prevailing health crisis in different countries and regions, the authority conducting GMAT examination re-scheduled its registration and test dates for the well-being of the applicants. The following table can also be analysed to study the scoring trend in the GMAT exam in the past few years.
|S No
|European Countries
|Mean GMAT 2014
|Mean GMAT
2015
|Mean GMAT
2016
|Mean GMAT
2017
|Mean GMAT
2018
|Mean GMAT
2019
|1
|Albania
|512
|496
|491
|518
|470
|491
|2
|Armenia
|579
|539
|562
|580
|596
|567
|3
|Austria
|569
|583
|586
|589
|575
|582
|4
|Azerbaijan
|508
|528
|533
|560
|561
|559
|5
|Belarus
|557
|571
|541
|534
|528
|597
|6
|Belgium
|586
|598
|596
|593
|588
|581
|7
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|451
|532
|470
|525
|555
|458
|8
|Bulgaria
|577
|572
|586
|591
|595
|585
|9
|Croatia
|525
|541
|527
|545
|499
|521
|10
|Cyprus
|511
|498
|538
|578
|548
|535
|11
|Czech Republic
|561
|573
|583
|551
|582
|552
|12
|Denmark
|573
|570
|558
|567
|569
|563
|13
|Estonia
|500
|551
|540
|565
|598
|542
|14
|Finland
|504
|505
|514
|527
|532
|506
|15
|France
|556
|565
|566
|569
|571
|564
|16
|Georgia
|557
|585
|583
|581
|595
|582
|17
|Germany
|574
|576
|579
|584
|575
|578
|18
|Greece
|527
|538
|551
|557
|559
|558
|19
|Hungary
|572
|579
|575
|574
|569
|592
|20
|Iceland
|539
|512
|515
|541
|513
|610
|21
|Ireland
|561
|554
|558
|557
|552
|556
|22
|Italy
|573
|574
|570
|575
|568
|570
|23
|Latvia
|546
|570
|540
|568
|551
|592
|24
|Lithuania
|569
|572
|569
|579
|574
|595
|25
|Luxembourg
|552
|588
|566
|622
|565
|559
|26
|Macedonia
|523
|494
|489
|556
|515
|534
|27
|Moldova
|NA
|541
|537
|544
|482
|494
|28
|Monaco
|490
|517
|NA
|508
|607
|576
|29
|Netherlands
|502
|514
|522
|519
|512
|513
|30
|Norway
|523
|508
|542
|535
|549
|542
|31
|Poland
|580
|574
|595
|576
|609
|586
|32
|Portugal
|555
|564
|558
|574
|566
|587
|33
|Romania
|571
|576
|572
|572
|562
|576
|34
|Russian Federation
|554
|569
|572
|572
|562
|565
|35
|Serbia
|511
|539
|543
|560
|561
|550
|36
|Slovakia
|550
|569
|576
|579
|562
|578
|37
|Slovenia
|570
|556
|583
|581
|597
|601
|38
|Spain
|582
|590
|585
|595
|589
|599
|39
|Sweden
|505
|494
|497
|496
|506
|504
|40
|Switzerland
|574
|583
|571
|590
|585
|587
|41
|Ukraine
|552
|547
|545
|545
|540
|542
|42
|United Kingdom
|591
|589
|598
|607
|608
|601
The following data indicate the total number of tests conducted in the given location/region. The highest number of tests were conducted at centres like France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russian Federation, Spain, and the United Kingdoms.
|S No
|European Countries
|Total test in 2018
|Total test in 2019
|1
|Albania
|128
|141
|2
|Armenia
|53
|47
|3
|Austria
|314
|333
|4
|Azerbaijan
|168
|109
|5
|Belarus
|72
|60
|6
|Belgium
|478
|411
|7
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|15
|10
|8
|Bulgaria
|226
|159
|9
|Croatia
|103
|100
|10
|Cyprus
|35
|46
|11
|Czech Republic
|97
|89
|12
|Denmark
|123
|126
|13
|Estonia
|29
|30
|14
|Finland
|290
|221
|15
|France
|2743
|2641
|16
|Georgia
|115
|95
|17
|Germany
|4073
|3728
|18
|Greece
|761
|647
|19
|Hungary
|153
|178
|20
|Iceland
|30
|26
|21
|Ireland
|253
|173
|22
|Italy
|2570
|2745
|23
|Latvia
|41
|36
|24
|Lithuania
|86
|50
|25
|Luxembourg
|53
|55
|26
|Macedonia
|26
|25
|27
|Moldova
|43
|22
|28
|Monaco
|7
|7
|29
|Netherlands
|1915
|1573
|30
|Norway
|248
|211
|31
|Poland
|361
|326
|32
|Portugal
|649
|531
|33
|Romania
|211
|190
|34
|Russian Federation
|1570
|1485
|35
|Serbia
|112
|119
|36
|Slovakia
|66
|52
|37
|Slovenia
|43
|37
|38
|Spain
|1248
|1196
|39
|Sweden
|813
|637
|40
|Switzerland
|490
|542
|41
|Ukraine
|340
|308
|42
|United Kingdom
|1463
|1483
