Latest GMAT Scores According to Countries

The General Management Aptitude Test is one of the most well-known examination conducted for the selection of eminent candidates into an MBA programme.

Aspirants from different corners of the world test their abilities and take the examination for further selection into top-notch universities and institutions. The entrance is conducted every year across more than 114 centres situated in different countries.

Not only this, the test is well-known among young aspirants because it opens the selection opportunities in more than 2300 graduate business and management education centres across the globe.

GMAT and its Scoring Pattern

GMAT is often considered as an ultimate pathway for attaining career stability. However, it indeed is one of the most eminent examinations which allow candidates with different social and cultural backgrounds to make way for future opportunities.

Candidates from countries like Slovenia, United Kingdom, Greece, Italy, Spain, and others get an opportunity to test their logical, critical thinking and data interpretation skills amongst some of the greatest minds.

The highest scores and results in the General Management Aptitude Test have been received from places like Germany, Italy, United Kingdoms, France, and Slovenia. However, applicants and aspirants of Iceland have recently scored the highest numbers in the Entrance Test.

Therefore, the European continent has been witnessing some of the best GMAT scores and performance in recent times, thus, fixing its position in the list of the best GMAT scorers.

Some of countries located in the European continent and their mean GMAT scores are mentioned below. As indicated Iceland has been the top performer in the GMAT examination conducted in the year 2019.

Due to the prevailing health crisis in different countries and regions, the authority conducting GMAT examination re-scheduled its registration and test dates for the well-being of the applicants. The following table can also be analysed to study the scoring trend in the GMAT exam in the past few years.

S No European Countries Mean GMAT 2014 Mean GMAT 2015 Mean GMAT 2016 Mean GMAT 2017 Mean GMAT 2018 Mean GMAT 2019 1 Albania 512 496 491 518 470 491 2 Armenia 579 539 562 580 596 567 3 Austria 569 583 586 589 575 582 4 Azerbaijan 508 528 533 560 561 559 5 Belarus 557 571 541 534 528 597 6 Belgium 586 598 596 593 588 581 7 Bosnia and Herzegovina 451 532 470 525 555 458 8 Bulgaria 577 572 586 591 595 585 9 Croatia 525 541 527 545 499 521 10 Cyprus 511 498 538 578 548 535 11 Czech Republic 561 573 583 551 582 552 12 Denmark 573 570 558 567 569 563 13 Estonia 500 551 540 565 598 542 14 Finland 504 505 514 527 532 506 15 France 556 565 566 569 571 564 16 Georgia 557 585 583 581 595 582 17 Germany 574 576 579 584 575 578 18 Greece 527 538 551 557 559 558 19 Hungary 572 579 575 574 569 592 20 Iceland 539 512 515 541 513 610 21 Ireland 561 554 558 557 552 556 22 Italy 573 574 570 575 568 570 23 Latvia 546 570 540 568 551 592 24 Lithuania 569 572 569 579 574 595 25 Luxembourg 552 588 566 622 565 559 26 Macedonia 523 494 489 556 515 534 27 Moldova NA 541 537 544 482 494 28 Monaco 490 517 NA 508 607 576 29 Netherlands 502 514 522 519 512 513 30 Norway 523 508 542 535 549 542 31 Poland 580 574 595 576 609 586 32 Portugal 555 564 558 574 566 587 33 Romania 571 576 572 572 562 576 34 Russian Federation 554 569 572 572 562 565 35 Serbia 511 539 543 560 561 550 36 Slovakia 550 569 576 579 562 578 37 Slovenia 570 556 583 581 597 601 38 Spain 582 590 585 595 589 599 39 Sweden 505 494 497 496 506 504 40 Switzerland 574 583 571 590 585 587 41 Ukraine 552 547 545 545 540 542 42 United Kingdom 591 589 598 607 608 601

The following data indicate the total number of tests conducted in the given location/region. The highest number of tests were conducted at centres like France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russian Federation, Spain, and the United Kingdoms.

S No European Countries Total test in 2018 Total test in 2019 1 Albania 128 141 2 Armenia 53 47 3 Austria 314 333 4 Azerbaijan 168 109 5 Belarus 72 60 6 Belgium 478 411 7 Bosnia and Herzegovina 15 10 8 Bulgaria 226 159 9 Croatia 103 100 10 Cyprus 35 46 11 Czech Republic 97 89 12 Denmark 123 126 13 Estonia 29 30 14 Finland 290 221 15 France 2743 2641 16 Georgia 115 95 17 Germany 4073 3728 18 Greece 761 647 19 Hungary 153 178 20 Iceland 30 26 21 Ireland 253 173 22 Italy 2570 2745 23 Latvia 41 36 24 Lithuania 86 50 25 Luxembourg 53 55 26 Macedonia 26 25 27 Moldova 43 22 28 Monaco 7 7 29 Netherlands 1915 1573 30 Norway 248 211 31 Poland 361 326 32 Portugal 649 531 33 Romania 211 190 34 Russian Federation 1570 1485 35 Serbia 112 119 36 Slovakia 66 52 37 Slovenia 43 37 38 Spain 1248 1196 39 Sweden 813 637 40 Switzerland 490 542 41 Ukraine 340 308 42 United Kingdom 1463 1483

