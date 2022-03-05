Know Everything About National Social Summit 2022, IIT Roorkee

“Inclusivity means not ‘just we’re allowed to be there,’ but we are valued. I’ve always said: smart teams will do amazing things, but truly diverse teams will do impossible things.”

Initiated in 2016 as ‘Sankalp’, National Social Summit is India’s first ever annual social fest organized by NSS IIT Roorkee. Every year, this fest focuses on solving a specific section of social issues and devising the best yet feasible ways to tackle them. Not only this, but our team also takes necessary actions in all these areas with mutual support and collaboration to bring out the best.

As a student body, Social Summit has established excellent levels of achievement every year. We are glad to motivate enough ideas and implementations. Our service has moved many great names, and we are delighted to have had them as speakers at our events, including Kiran Bedi, Sonam Wankchuk, Dr. Roderico Ofrin, and others. These names have worked their best to provide helping hands in social service.

This fest draws significant attention in news headlines and media coverage because of its yearly initiatives, selfless assistance and mutual brotherhood. It happens to be the first-ever fest to have a real world impact that creates a bigger picture. It is a great platform for college students to make their part in creating a real world impact, interact with great names, and learn from the best. Our event houses great names in the field of social work. It happens to be a wonderful opportunity for developing communication and leadership skills.

Different events are carefully planned under this idea for upliftment. These names as guest lecturers and event judges provide the participants with problem statements, which are not limited to word statements but are actual wordly problems that need to be addressed at the earliest. This is a wonderful platform for students to be one with these problems and learn the best out of it.

This year, National Social Summit is woven around the theme of “Embracing Inclusion.” In a corporate and futuristic world, certain sections of the society feel separated due to terms like finances to facilities and the outbursting diversity, and this gap has widened. We drive this year’s event with the thought of promoting inclusion and doing our best.

Today, Indian culture falls short due to the prevalence of prejudices, bigotry, and disproportionate representation. This year we seek to reform these societal values and bring about the much-needed change. As a dedicated workforce, we are united to be the fire that burns the foundation of prejudices and disparity in our society. An inclusive society provides more opportunities for people to participate and contribute. Our team envisions an inclusive community for ourselves and our posterity.

National Social Summit 2022 is a dedicated work to move hearts and spread the word of inclusion. It is the accumulation of day-to-day experiences that help people feel they belong, that their unique talents matter and that their individual needs are cared for. It is for success. With the complexities of today’s work environment, people like us should tap into the collective intelligence to maximize the potential of every person.

Technology continues to alter the landscape in every industry. It needs human judgment, empathy, passion and creativity to realize the full promise, increase agility and address the challenges of a vocal marketplace. National Social Summit 2022 is a dedicated step in the same direction. Continuous efforts can nourish fruitful results for social betterment.

Every individual should give their part in helping our society work for an enlightening society where all are equal and every idea is equally important. National Social Summit is your contribution to a healthy society. Participate now!

Registration link : socialsummit.iitr.ac.in

