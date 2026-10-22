Short answer: yes, an MBA is still worth it for fewer people, at fewer schools, and for different reasons than it was five years ago. At the top IIMs the median graduate earns back the fee in under a year. At several newer IIMs, median salaries have been sliding while fees keep rising. And AI is quietly eating the first rung of the corporate ladder that MBA freshers used to climb.

If you’re preparing for CAT right now, you’ve probably asked yourself this at 1 a.m. after a bad mock. Is this even worth ₹20–27 lakh and two years of my life? Your parents won’t ask it out loud, your coaching institute won’t answer it honestly, and the LinkedIn topper posts certainly won’t.

So we will. This piece looks at the money, the newer IIMs, what AI is actually doing to entry-level jobs, how the MBA is faring globally, and where we think the degree is headed by 2031. No sales pitch. Just the numbers and what we make of them.

The money: payback depends almost entirely on which IIM

At the top IIMs the numbers still work beautifully. IIM Calcutta charges about ₹27 lakh for the 2026–28 batch, and its 2026 graduates reported a median salary of ₹35 lakh. At four newer IIMs, the fee works out to well over a year of the typical graduate’s salary.

Fees: Collegedunia and MSM Unify (2026–28 batch). Medians: Careers360 / MBAUniverse from institute and NIRF reports (latest available batch)

That ratio is the flattering version. It ignores tax, two years of living costs, and the salary you give up to study. Someone earning ₹10 lakh a year before the MBA forgoes roughly ₹20 lakh of pay on top of the fee. Add those back and the payback at a newer IIM stretches from about a year and a half to three years or more, depending on your pre-MBA salary and loan.

None of this makes a newer IIM a bad choice. A ₹14–16 lakh median is still a real step up for a fresher or a career-switcher from a ₹5–7 lakh job. But it does mean the decision should be made with the median and your own numbers, not the highest-package headline.

The newer IIMs: read what the reports leave out

The newer IIMs are where the “is it worth it” question gets genuinely hard. Across nine baby IIMs, six reported a lower median salary for the batch that graduated in 2025 than for earlier batches, according to Careers360’s analysis of NIRF data.

The drops aren’t small. IIM Bodh Gaya’s median fell from ₹15.5 lakh to ₹12.12 lakh over two batches, a fall of about 22%. IIM Amritsar’s median slipped about 19%, to ₹12.9 lakh. It isn’t one-way traffic, though: IIM Sirmaur’s median climbed about 12.6% to ₹14.2 lakh, and IIM Jammu edged up to ₹15.8 lakh.

What a placement report doesn’t say often matters more than what it does. For the 2024–26 batch, IIM Amritsar published a highest CTC of ₹43 lakh but no average or median. IIM Sirmaur’s latest summary gives an average but no median. IIM Bodh Gaya reports on an audited “MEP” basis, which is good practice but not directly comparable with schools that don’t. Before you trust any brochure, run it through four questions:

Is the median published? A highest CTC tells you about one student. The median tells you about the student you’re most likely to be. Who counts as “placed”? “100% placement” usually means 100% of those who sat Opt-outs, deferrals and students placed after the report are often outside the count. Is it audited? Reports audited under standards like IRPS are harder to dress up. Which batch? The salary you see belongs to students who joined two years ago, at a lower fee than you’ll pay.

Our IIM placement reports tracker puts the median, the batch and the audit status side by side for every IIM that publishes one.

AI and the entry-level job: what the evidence actually says

The best evidence so far says AI is not destroying jobs wholesale, but it is thinning out the junior rung, and that is exactly the rung most Indian MBA freshers land on.

The most cited study comes from Stanford’s Digital Economy Lab, which tracked payroll data from millions of US workers. It found that 22-to-25-year-olds in the occupations most exposed to AI saw a 13% relative fall in employment since late 2022. Older workers in those same jobs held steady or grew. An August 2026 update found that gap had widened to 19%, while still finding no economy-wide wave of displacement.

Two details from that research matter for an MBA aspirant. First, jobs where AI augments people, rather than replacing their tasks, showed flat or rising employment. Second, the gap narrows once you account for education. In plain words: the codified, repeatable work of a junior analyst is exposed; judgement, client handling and the ability to direct AI are not.

Employers are saying the same thing. In GMAC’s 2026 survey of 621 recruiters across 39 countries, roughly one in three said they plan to replace some entry-level roles with AI. In the same survey, 53% named skill in using AI tools as the capability that will matter most over the next five years.

What it looks like in India. Naukri’s JobSpeak index for September 2026 showed overall white-collar hiring up just 2%, fresher hiring up 1%, and AI/ML roles up 20%. Within IT, demand for AI talent was strongest among people with 8–16 years of experience. Companies are paying for specialists and experience; they’re cautious about generalist freshers.

Consulting, the single biggest recruiter at most top IIMs, shows how this plays out. McKinsey has signalled a 12% hiring increase for 2026 after a painful contraction, and has added an AI component to final-round interviews in the US. BCG has been tilting hiring towards AI and tech specialists over generalist MBAs. The firms are hiring again, just not the same profile.

The honest read for you: AI makes a generic MBA weaker and a differentiated one stronger. If your plan is “MBA, then a generic analyst role that a well-prompted model can half-do”, that plan has a shorter shelf life than it did in 2022.

The global picture: demand is holding, but it’s moving

Globally, people still want MBAs. They just want them from fewer, better schools, and increasingly outside North America. GMAC’s latest survey found MBA applications for 2025–26 rose 2%, on top of a record 13% jump the year before, with full-time two-year programmes growing 4%.

GMAC Application Trends Survey 2025, as reported by GMAC · 2025–26 application cycle

The growth is concentrated at the top. Among the most selective quarter of MBA programmes, 52% reported more applications; among the least selective, just 28% did. At the other end, several US schools have paused or closed their full-time MBAs in recent years, including Houston’s Bauer College in 2025 and, earlier, Illinois and Iowa, shifting to online, part-time or one-year formats instead.

Even the elite schools had a scare. Harvard Business School reported that 23% of its job-seeking Class of 2024 had no offer three months after graduation, more than double the historical norm. The Class of 2025 recovered: 90% had offers at three months and close to 94% by November, with Stanford GSB also at 90%. Pay held up throughout.

And the premium is still real. GMAC’s 2026 recruiter survey projects a median starting salary of US$120,000 for new MBA hires in the United States, against US$107,500 for experienced hires recruited directly from industry. Employers keep paying for the degree; they’re simply pickier about which degree, and what the graduate can do with AI.

Five predictions for the MBA, 2026–2031

These are our calls, not facts. Each one is built on a trend already visible in the data above, and we’ll happily be held to them.

The MBA market goes K-shaped. The top band of schools will keep pulling away while the long tail gets squeezed. You can already see it: globally, the most selective programmes captured most of the application growth, and in India the BLACKI medians rose while most baby IIM medians fell. Expect more mergers, shrinking batches and quiet programme closures at the bottom, both in India and abroad. The “first job” after an MBA moves up a level. As AI absorbs the slide-making, spreadsheet-building and first-draft research that juniors used to do, firms will hire fewer pure analysts and ask MBA hires to own client conversations, product decisions or AI-assisted teams sooner. Consulting’s shift from a pyramid to a “diamond” is the template. The MBA hire of 2030 will be judged on judgement, not output volume. Work experience becomes the real admission ticket. If entry-level analytical work is the most exposed to AI, then a student with two or three years of real work brings something a model can’t. We expect top Indian schools to lean further into work experience and one-year formats, and fresher-heavy batches to become harder to place outside the very top schools. Transparency becomes a competitive weapon. Aspirants are getting sharper about medians, audits and opt-outs, and a school that hides its median will increasingly be read as a school with something to hide. By 2031 we expect audited, median-first placement reporting to be table stakes for any B-school that wants serious applicants. India becomes a destination, not just a source. Applications to Canada’s business schools collapsed, the US and UK dipped, and Asia grew. Combine that with foreign universities opening Indian campuses and a domestic economy that keeps generating management roles, and the best Indian programmes will compete for global talent rather than lose Indian talent abroad. The flip side: Indian schools will be benchmarked against global ones on outcomes, not just on CAT cutoffs.

So, should you do it?

The MBA isn’t one product any more, so there’s no single answer. Find the row that sounds most like you.

Your situation Our honest take What to check first 99+ percentile range, aiming for IIM A/B/C/L/K or equivalent Still one of the best-value degrees in India. Payback is fast and the network compounds. Which roles you actually want, so you use the two years well Two-plus years of work experience and a clear switch in mind (say, engineering to product, or ops to strategy) Strong case. The MBA is built for exactly this, and AI is least threatening to experienced hires. Whether a one-year programme gets you there faster and cheaper Fresher with converts mainly from newer IIMs or tier-2 schools Think hard. Fees near ₹18–23 lakh against medians around ₹12–16 lakh is a long payback, and fresher roles are the most AI-exposed. The school’s audited median and its fresher placement record Doing it because “everyone in my batch is” or to escape a job you dislike Probably wait. A year of focused work, an AI-heavy skill or a role switch inside your company may do more. What specifically you can’t get without the degree Planning to take a large loan for a non-IIM, non-top-20 programme Be very careful. This is where the ROI story breaks most often. Loan EMI against the realistic, not highest, salary

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