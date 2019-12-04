Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor Post, Check here for Last Date to Apply (20th December)

The Central University of Kerala is one of the most reputed and respected higher educational institutions of India that conducts various degree programs for its students.

As the number of students in the university-run into thousands, there is always a need for qualified and learned teaching personnel for which dedicated recruitment campaigns are conducted.

Presently, Central University of Kerala is inviting applications from interested candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Only one vacancy is available against this profile. An advertisement (CUK/T/3/2019) in this regard has been published on 29th October 2019. This single vacancy is available only for a candidate belonging to the SC category.

Candidates who wish to apply for the advertised vacancy should submit their applications through speed post or registered post in a sealed envelope.

The sealed envelope should contain the application in the specified format, copies of the educational documents, copy of the caste certificate, copy of experience certificates and any other relevant documents.

The advertisement number and the position applied for should be superscribed on the envelope. The envelope should be addressed to In-charge, Recruitment Cell, Central University of Kerala, Tejaswini Hills, PO Periye, Kasaragod, Kerala – 671320.

As per the advertisement, the last date for receipt of the applications in the prescribed format is 20th December 2019. Any applications received after this day or without the necessary documents attached will not be considered under the ongoing recruitment drive.

If an application is found to have false claims or misrepresentation of facts, it will be rejected immediately. The Central University of Kerala shall not be responsible for any postal delays, so the candidates should send their applications as soon as possible.

No separate call letters will be issued for the interview, and all the correspondence will be conducted through emails only. So, the candidates must submit a valid email id in their applications.

Central University of Kerala Recruitment 2019 : Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information before submitting their applications: –

Candidates who are already working with a government institution should apply through proper channels only.

The final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidate at the interview. The University can also use the collegium or seminar mode for selection.

Just because the candidate fulfils the educational qualification requirements does not entitle him/her for an interview. University reserves the right to call the candidates who it deems to possess better qualifications or experience.

Candidates who will be coming for the interview from beyond 20 kms of the university location and belong to SC/ST/DA category will be reimbursed single second-class railway fare on production of ticket and proof of category.

Caste certificate should be produced in the government prescribed format only.

