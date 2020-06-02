IIM Trichy Switches to Online Mode

IIM-Trichy: Digitises Education

Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and restrictions due to Lockdown, the Indian Institute of Management – Trichy (IIM Trichy) has decided to offer its Executive MBA and other regular MBA programs online for the upcoming semester.

Furthermore, the institute has decided to conduct the exams online, and necessary study material for the exam preparation has been arranged by making the e-books available. In fact, e-learning centers have been set up, which will be fully functional in the next week to commence classes for executive programs like PGPBM.

The director of IIM – Trichy said that e-learning centers were started last year and has proved beneficial during the lockdown.

The institute is also assembling the online classes for regular postgraduates programs like PGPM. Moreover, a new program called PGPM – HR will also be launched by the institute for the student of the upcoming academic year.

IIM Trichy Alumni’s are also helping the current management students by conducting the knowledge sharing sessions through webinars. Till now, two knowledge sharing sessions have been held and proved very helpful for the students.

The first session was held on May 9 on “Product benchmarking by Mark Limage, MD, Munro Associates (UK) Ltd.,” explaining the various benchmarking methods. The second session was held on May 23 on “The Growth Story of Amrutanjan by Sambhu Sivalenka, Chairman and MD, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.,” discussing the magnification of Amrutanjan.

As a representative of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan activities, IIM Trichy assembled a camp in Suriyur, a small village of Tamil Nadu adopted by the institute itself. The main agenda of the camp was to create awareness among the villagers about the COVID -19 virus.

With the help of demonstrations, they elucidated about social distancing, the necessity of wearing masks, Sanitization, proper disposal, and the need to stay indoors. Moreover, the masks and bottles of sanitizers were distributed to the villagers.

The institute’s social responsibility clubs volunteered for relief activities by tying up with WWF India, CSR clubs of other institutes, and Donatekart. They even distributed funds to schools and old age homes of Trichy.

To know more about IIM Trichy, join IIM Trichy PGPM Aspirants 2020-22 – Admission Queries

Source – The Hindu

Read More