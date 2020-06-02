IIM Trichy Conducts Executive MBA  Course Online

Seeing the current harsh situations due to outbreak of pandemic IIM Trichy (Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli) has decided to offer its MBA programmes online. The institute has assembled the online classes for executive MBA students of the upcoming semester. In fact, similar programmes have been devised for the regular MBA courses as well.

The institute has also decided to conduct online exams for the students under remote proctoring. As students are devoid of study material, so e-books have been made available to carry out the preparations for the exam.

To make the study more interactive and knowledgeable for the students of executive programme (PGPBM), e-learning institutes have been arranged. In-depth knowledge will be provided to the students with the help of working professionals under these e-learning institutes.

Moreover, these institutes will be thoroughly functioning within one week, providing the best understanding with convenience.

The institute is also considering to conduct the online classes for the students of regular management courses (PGPM). The institute is also preparing to launch new courses for the upcoming academic year. The PGPM – HR course will be launched first time for the students of upcoming year.

Knowledge Sharing

The Alumni of IIM Trichy are also contributing and trying their best for the students of current session by organizing knowledge sharing sessions. They are conducting these sessions through webinars where the best talented industry experts and renowned alumni of IIM Trichy connect with the students and share their industrial experience. Two knowledge sharing sessions have been conducted till this time.

The first conclave was held on May 9 on “Product benchmarking by Mark Limage, MD, Munro Associates (UK) Ltd”. He elucidated various benchmarking techniques followed in different industries. The second conference was on “The Growth Story of Amrutanjan by by Sambhu Sivalenka, Chairman and MD, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd.” was held on May 23 describing the rise of Amrutanjan in detail.

CSR Activities

The institute has been participating in many CSR activities diligently by making their best contribution towards the welfare of society.

Being a representative of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, the institute recently organized a camp in a small village of Tamil Nadu that is Suriyur which is adopted by the college itself. The primary motive of the camp was to create awareness about the outbreak of COVID-19 virus and how it spreads.

The villagers were explained the need of social distancing, proper disposal, and sanitization through demonstrations. They were also elucidated correct and effective method of washing hands by killing all the germs.

Elixir, the social responsibility club of IIM Trichy, distributed funds to the school and old age homes of Trichy to cope with their daily needs. Apart from this, the club also volunteered for relief related activities and therefore tied up with CSR clubs of other IIMs, Donatekart, WWF India, and India Co-win Action Network.

Source – The Hindu Business Line

Source – The Hindu Business Line

