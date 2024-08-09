As businesses compete globally, strategic thinking and innovation are essential. Professionals skilled in global strategies are in high demand. If you’re interested in international business, choosing the right college and degree program is vital for your career.

For those aspiring to expand their horizons and pursue an international management degree, understanding the benefits of such a qualification is crucial. An international degree equips you with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of the global business landscape, preparing you to become a leader with a comprehensive understanding of global operations.

To provide deeper insights into the advantages of a global degree, we engaged in a discussion with Dr. Arindam Banerjee, Professor and Assistant Dean – Global MBA & Master of Global Business at SP Jain School of Global Management. Here are the key takeaways from our conversation.

Dr. Arindam Banerjee: Navigating The Ever-Evolving World of Education

My inspiration stems from the teachers who have been pivotal in shaping my academic journey. As a lifelong learner, I’ve often sensed a significant gap between teachers and students. Only a few educators have truly made me believe in my own capabilities and potential, leaving a lasting impact on me. I am dedicated to ensuring that teaching goes beyond simply sharing information; it’s about recognising and nurturing each student’s true potential and helping them realise they can create their own “wow” moments in life.

In my dual role as Assistant Dean of the full-time master’s programmes and a full professor of finance, I focus on both administrative and academic responsibilities. My primary goal as Assistant Dean is to provide our students with an exceptional academic experience, guiding them to become the business leaders of tomorrow. In my academic role, I lead sessions on advanced financial topics such as business valuation, mergers and acquisitions, and financial modelling.

What Makes Global Degree Programmes Like SP Jain Unique

As a pioneer in the global education space with our multi-campus programme, I believe SP Jain truly stands out. We are one of the youngest global schools to be recognised by prestigious accreditation and ranking bodies, and we’ve proudly produced a significant number of highly successful alumni. What makes us unique is our unwavering commitment to helping students adapt. We teach them how to navigate business in a multicultural environment, offer opportunities to intern and work in top-tier business cities worldwide, and ultimately transform them into confident future business leaders.

Understanding Recruiters’ Perspectives

In today’s deeply interconnected business world, I believe adaptability is crucial. Beyond being adaptable, global recruiters are primarily seeking candidates with emotional intelligence, strong communication skills within multi-lingual and multi-cultural groups, a willingness to volunteer for new ventures, the ability to make informed decisions in uncertain and unfamiliar settings, and the flexibility and agility to handle complex situations effectively.



Curriculum & Skill Development At SP Jain

The SP Jain curriculum is meticulously designed to perfectly balance essential hard and soft skills. At SP Jain, the subjects are tailored to meet the specific demands of the dynamic industries where our students will eventually work. Students can specialise in areas like marketing, finance, logistics and supply chain, information technology, and consulting, or they can choose a combination of subjects from these specialisations. The inclusion of computer-based and aided simulations adds a significant practical element to the programmes, while workshops help bridge gaps in technical subjects.



At SP Jain, we have a dedicated task force across all our campuses that prioritises the development of students’ soft skills. Our Passport to Readiness (PRP) programme guides students through the entire process, from crafting an industry-specific CV/resume to participating in multiple mock interviews. This ensures that every student is fully prepared and confident when it comes time for their final placement interview.

Internships & Practical Experience

Needless to say, the internship provides a first-time hands-on experience for a freshman. Students learn by doing, interacting with industry professionals, understanding the practicalities of the nuts and bolts of doing business, and learning to manage time and inculcate in their workplace. SP Jain also has a dedicated alumni relations team across campus that continuously maintains a two-way communication loop between the school and the alumni. When launching new programmes and continuously revising our programme content, alumni input is regarded as an integral part of the exercise, and the school’s academic leadership ensures that the alumni inputs are incorporated into the programme design wherever deemed appropriate.

Advice For Students Joining SP Jain Global



Get ready for a rollercoaster adventure where rigorous academics blend with actionable learning and an exciting campus life. Make the most of your time during the programme by balancing core subject development, enhancing your emotional intelligence, gaining global skills through industry projects, and upholding ethics, integrity, and morality.

