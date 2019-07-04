IIBF 2019 Admit Card Released for Diploma and Certification Courses

Indian Institute of Banking and Finance has released the admit card for Diploma and Certificate Examination to be held on July 2019. All the candidates who have applied for this exam can now download the admit card through the official website, www.iibf.org.in . This exam is held for those candidates who wants to take admission in diploma or certificate courses facilitated by the IIBF committee. They provide courses in Banking Technology, Treasury investment, International Banking and Finance etc.

Steps to download IIBF 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website as mentioned above. Go to the admit card section. Enter the required credentials. Download the admit card. Take printout for further reference.

All eligible candidates should download and check the details mentioned in the admit card. Any discrepancy in the admit card should be brought into notice. Admit card is mandatory for the IIBF 2019 exam, so all candidates are advised to carry their admit card for the exam without any fail. For more information on IIBF 2019, stay tuned to www.pagalguy.com .

