CBSE Board Exam 2020 Fee Hike on No Profit No Loss Principle: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokgriyal

The Human Resource Development Minister said during the question hour that, the fee hike by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is from Rs. 750/- to Rs. 1200/-. Barring schools of the Delhi Government, the Central Board of Secondary Education has increased the exam fees for class 10th and class 12th board examinations 2020 on no profit no lass principle, said the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokgriyal in Rajya Sabha.

The board exam fee hike by the CBSE is from Rs. 750/- to Rs. 1200/- for class 10th and 12th. The CBSE has increased the exam fee of class 10th and class 12th board exam 2020 on no profit no loss principle for all categories of students, including SC/ST students for all schools in the whole of India, except for schools in Delhi government said the Minister of HRD.

For 1299 schools of Delhi government, exam fee for all categories of class 10th students has been increased from Rs.375/- to Rs. 1200/- and for class 12th students the exam fee has been increased from Rs. 600/- to Rs. 1200/-. He also added that CBSE is a self-finance and self-reliant board and generates its resources.

He also stated that CBSE does not take any funds from the consolidated fund of India or any other authority for its expenses.

CBSE is a self-financed body which does not obtain any fund from the government. Every year, the CBSE needs to pay several evaluators across India. Since the evaluators have been increased from this year, CBSE needs sufficient funds to pay the remuneration to the evaluators, which can be paid only by increasing the exam fee. Besides, the increased exam fee can also be used in improving the quality of education. Thus, a sudden increase in the exam fee may be a shocker for many but it is a way for CBSE to increase its funds and resources said a teacher from KV, Odisha.

