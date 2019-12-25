Gujarat SET 2019 Admit Card Released on gujaratset.in; Check for Exam Pattern here

Gujarat SET 2019 Admit Card

Admit Card for Gujarat SET 2019 has been released today on 24 December 2019 by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The candidates who plan on appearing for the written examination for this can download the admit card from Gujarat SET’s official website.

Official Website– www.gujaratset.in

The eligibility test for the SET will be conducted on 29 December, 2019. E-certificates has been released by the GSET Agency only to the candidates who are qualifying. But there has been no printed or a hard copy of this certificate released by the Agency. To download the admit card for this exam, the candidates have to follow the below steps.

Step-by-Step process to download the Gujarat SET 2019 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of Gujarat SET using the link mentioned above.

On the home page, click on ‘Gujarat SET Admit Card’ link.

Here, a new page will open. In this new page, the candidates have to enter their Order Number and also SBI e-Pay Reference ID. Then, click on login.

The Admit Card for SET 2019 will get displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card that is displayed and then download it.

For further need, keep the hardcopy in hand.

Exam Pattern:

The Gujarat SET exam basically consists of two papers and both these papers will only consist of objective type questions. The time duration will be of three hours and will start at 9:30 am and end at 12:30 pm. First paper is of 100 marks with 50 questions and the second paper is of 200 marks for 100 questions. The responses or answers for these papers should be marked on the OMR sheet by the candidates. There will be no negative marking deduction for any wrong answers. For more information related to the exam, visit its official website.

