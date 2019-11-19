HP Patwari Answer Key 2019 Published on himachal.nic.in, Check Details here

HP Patwari Answer Key 2019

The Answer Key of Combined Screening Test 2019 for the posts of Patwari in Mohal and Settlement Departments has been released by the Revenue Department of Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Candidates appeared in HP Patwari 2019 exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of HP Government. The HP Patwari written examination was held on 17th November 2019. The exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

The answer key for Himachal Pradesh (HP) Patwari Exam 2019 has been released for all four question booklet series (A, B, C & D). The last date to submit the objection for the answer key is 20th November 2019 by 5 pm.

The official website to download HP Patwari 2019 answer key is www.himachal.nic.in .

Steps to download HP Patwari Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of HP Government.

Scroll the page to Departments box given on the Home.

Click on the link “More” in the list.

A New Window will open showing list of Departments, click on the “Revenue” department.

Click on the “HP Patwari Answer Key 2019” link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a PDF page.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key 2019 for further use.

The objection raised by the candidates can be send via email on the ID, dlr-hp@nic.in. The recruitment exam is being held by the Revenue Department of Government of Himachal Pradesh to recruit 1100+ Patwaris.

