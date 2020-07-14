Here’s what you need to know about NTA’s Application Form Correction for UGC NET, ICAR AIEEA other Exams

As per the latest news, the National Testing Agency of India has made the needed facilities available for the candidates who want to make any corrections in the forms that they have filled out for the following examinations: –

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance examination

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020

UGC National Eligibility test

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020

All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)- 2020

National Testing Agency of India takes consideration towards the candidates during the pandemic

On Monday, the National Testing Agency announced their official decision of letting the candidates who have filled out the forms for the IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exam, ICAR AIEEA, JNUEE, UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, and AIAPGET exams have been facing certain hardships due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has taken over the world in full force.

The official notice came in order after candidates were facing immense troubles while correcting some particulars in their forms. People have been experiencing connectivity issues due to the pandemic and natural factors like heavy rains in some regions.

Keeping this in mind, the National Testing Agency of India has extended the date of correction in these forms for the candidates, and this will be available to them from the 6th of July 2020 to the 15th of July 2020.

An official statement issued by the National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency’s official statement reads that “In view of the troubles and hardships that the aspiring candidates are facing while making corrections in their online application form, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Testing Agency of India brings to the notice of the candidates who have filled out the forms of the above-mentioned examinations, that the service for them to make any corrections that they desire in the forms are hereby approved and activated, until the last date, that is 15th of July, 2020.

The candidates are requested to visit the concerned website and perform the procedure of corrections, wherever required, before the last day.”

NTA makes an effort to allot City Centre of Examination to the candidates

The coronavirus pandemic has ceased all types of travels and working from the borders of the country. Colleges have ceased in-person courses for a while and have taken up online courses so that the students do not have to travel long distances and can study from the safe space of their homes.

While the National Testing Agency has put out a notice about putting up the facility of letting candidates for the IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exam, ICAR AIEEA, JNUEE, UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, and AIAPGET entrance examinations to make certain correction in their online application forms, the National Testing Agency is also putting all of its efforts to allot city centres for the candidates in the course of the catastrophic pandemic.

The National Testing Agency has taken into consideration the rising cases in the country and is trying to allot the city centre of the candidates’ choices. The candidates have opted for their choice of the city centre in the application forms.

The National Testing Agency will make use of all its power to make it possible for the candidates to appear for the examinations in their choice of the city, as per the subject of availability in their choice of city.

However, due to the reasons of availability and administrative reasons, a candidate could be allotted a different city, rather than their desired choice of city. Also, the National Testing Agency made it clear that their decision of allotment of city centre shall be final and cannot be changed.

Aspiring candidates can use online payment methods for paying the additional fees for the application forms

Many candidates have faced hardships while correcting their application forms and have been pleading the National Testing Agency to provide them with an extended period of time to correct their information details which might have been entered incorrectly.

The National Testing Agency finally came through for the candidates and extended the time to the 15th of July 2020. The candidates can change their information details, by the accepted time of 5 P.M and the fees will be accepted until 11:50 P.M.

The National Testing Agency has informed in their notice that the candidates can make use of online payment methods like Credit Cards, Debit Cards, UPI apps like GooglePay, Paytm, PhonePe and Net banking.

The students might need to pay some additional fees in order to make the corrections in their application forms. Additional fees can be required as per the certain requirements and changes. It might vary from examination to examination.

The students can expect the changes in the application to display after the amount of fees has been paid, accordingly.

Change in Admit Card dates and Examinations

The candidates will have to sit back with patience and wait for the National Testing Agency to announce the new changes in the admit card dates and the date of the examinations.

The candidates have to keep checking with the news and the website to know about the further updates by the National Testing Agency. Links for the examination and websites: –

Here are the links to the examination and websites so that the candidates can access them and make certain required changes in the online application forms :

Link for – Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020: www.ignouexams.nta.nic.in

Link for – Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020: www.icar.nta.nic.in

Link for – Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020: www.jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Link for – UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) -June 2020: www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Link for – Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination(CSIR-UGC NET)-June 2020: www.csirnet.nta.nic.in

Link for – All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)- 2020: www.ntaaiapget.nic.in

