HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Here is How you can take MAT from your Home.

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Mode of Test

    Getting a chance to hold a Management degree has become a dream of every person who has completed their Bachelor’s degree. In today’s time, it has become so important to hold a Management degree if you want to improve your career as it would not only open up many more opportunities for you but also give you a chance to get a better salary.

    One of the standardized tests for reaching near your career-goal is MAT or Management Aptitude Test which is conducted by All India Management Association. If you are looking forward to the MAT exam, then it is conducted in two modes which are, Paper-based (PBT) and Computer-based (CBT).

    However, due to the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak, from the month of May 2020 onwards, the test will also be conducted on the ‘Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test’ (IBT) mode. You’ll get a benefit to choose any one mode out of these three to appear for MAT.

    When and where is it conducted?

    MAT is a national level entrance exam which is conducted by AIMA since the year 1988 for admission to MBA, PGDM, or Allied programs in over 600 B-Schools across India. The Indian government and HRD Ministry has approved the MAT exam in the year 2003 as a national level test.

    Any of the national or international B-Schools can consider MAT score for the admission of candidates based on their respective scores. AIMA conducts MAT in the month of February, May, September, and December which means the exam is conducted 4 times in a year. MAT is conducted almost in the 60 cities of India where annually about 1 lakh student appears for the exam.

    Advantage of IBT Mode

    AIMA has decided to conduct MAT 2020 in an entirely online mode by introducing the ‘Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test’ (IBT) mode test. With this idea, not only the safety would be ensured but also the students will get an option to appear for the test at their own homes.

    This “anytime-anywhere” option is a fortunate advantage not only for the students but also for the B-Schools so that their capable students would not get impoverished in taking the qualifying exam.

    Fair Test via IBT Mode

    Not likely in the traditional modes where students are being invigilated under a controlled environment during the exam, in IBT mode the candidate would not only be invigilated remotely by the humans but also by a strong Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software.

    The AI-based software is tested and proven and also through this software many competitive exams have been conducted internationally. Those candidates who would be caught violating the exam norms would be warned firstly, and if found repeating the same they may get disqualified then.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

    Source – The Times of India

    Read Next

    IIM Trichy Conducts Executive MBA  Course Online
    Seeing the current harsh situations due to outbreak of pandemic IIM Trichy (Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli) has decided to offer its MBA programmes online. The institute has assembled the online classes for executive MBA students of the upcoming semester. In fact, similar programmes have been devised for the regular MBA courses as well. The
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours
    IIM Trichy Switches to Online Mode
    IIM-Trichy: Digitises Education Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and restrictions due to Lockdown, the Indian Institute of Management – Trichy (IIM Trichy) has decided to offer its Executive MBA and other regular MBA programs online for the upcoming semester. Furthermore, the institute has decided to conduct the exams online, and necessary study material
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours
    How will Human Resources mould itself to the pandemic?
    Is there any sector where there won’t be any layoff? In today’s tough situation of a coronavirus outbreak, life has completely changed. Everyone and everything is in lockdown and all over the world, offices are closed and the employees are working from home now, where they can enjoy with their kids and pets. But nobody
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    Here is How you can take MAT from your Home.
    Mode of Test Getting a chance to hold a Management degree has become a dream of every person who has completed their Bachelor’s degree. In today’s time, it has become so important to hold a Management degree if you want to improve your career as it would not only open up many more opportunities for
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    What must you Know about the Future that Healthcare Analytics Brings?
    Right from food delivery to aviation, businesses all across various sectors and industries have been adopting analytics to a huge degree. It is being assumed that the industry of analytics in India will get doubled by the year 2025 and healthcare does play a remarkable role in its growth. Many companies are coming forward with
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours