Here is How you can take MAT from your Home.

Mode of Test

Getting a chance to hold a Management degree has become a dream of every person who has completed their Bachelor’s degree. In today’s time, it has become so important to hold a Management degree if you want to improve your career as it would not only open up many more opportunities for you but also give you a chance to get a better salary.

One of the standardized tests for reaching near your career-goal is MAT or Management Aptitude Test which is conducted by All India Management Association. If you are looking forward to the MAT exam, then it is conducted in two modes which are, Paper-based (PBT) and Computer-based (CBT).

However, due to the current situation of the coronavirus outbreak, from the month of May 2020 onwards, the test will also be conducted on the ‘Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test’ (IBT) mode. You’ll get a benefit to choose any one mode out of these three to appear for MAT.

When and where is it conducted?

MAT is a national level entrance exam which is conducted by AIMA since the year 1988 for admission to MBA, PGDM, or Allied programs in over 600 B-Schools across India. The Indian government and HRD Ministry has approved the MAT exam in the year 2003 as a national level test.

Any of the national or international B-Schools can consider MAT score for the admission of candidates based on their respective scores. AIMA conducts MAT in the month of February, May, September, and December which means the exam is conducted 4 times in a year. MAT is conducted almost in the 60 cities of India where annually about 1 lakh student appears for the exam.

Advantage of IBT Mode

AIMA has decided to conduct MAT 2020 in an entirely online mode by introducing the ‘Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test’ (IBT) mode test. With this idea, not only the safety would be ensured but also the students will get an option to appear for the test at their own homes.

This “anytime-anywhere” option is a fortunate advantage not only for the students but also for the B-Schools so that their capable students would not get impoverished in taking the qualifying exam.

Fair Test via IBT Mode

Not likely in the traditional modes where students are being invigilated under a controlled environment during the exam, in IBT mode the candidate would not only be invigilated remotely by the humans but also by a strong Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software.

The AI-based software is tested and proven and also through this software many competitive exams have been conducted internationally. Those candidates who would be caught violating the exam norms would be warned firstly, and if found repeating the same they may get disqualified then.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

Source – The Times of India

Read More