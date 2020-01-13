NSTI Kolkata Recruitment 2020: Apply for 08 Workshop Attendant Posts on atihowrah.org.in

NSTI Kolkata Recruitment 2020

National Skill Training Institute Kolkata has welcomed applications for recruitment to the post of Workshop Attendant. Interested aspirants can apply for National Skill Training Institute Kolkata recruitment through the recommended format prior to 31 January 2020.

Notification Highlights:

Notification NSTI Kolkata Recruitment 2020 for 08 Workshop Attendant Posts Last Date of application Submission Jan 31, 2020 Number of Vacancies 08 Posts Official URL https://atihowrah.org.in/ City Kolkata State West Bengal Country India Education Qualification Secondary

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have attained Class 10th pass or equivalent.

Also, must hold National Trade Certificate along with one-year experience in an Industry and,

National Apprenticeship Certificate.

Age Limit:

Upper age limit of the candidate is 30 years.

Note: Age relaxation to be provided only under government standards.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will get paid Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63, 200 per month.

How to Apply for NSTI Kolkata Recruitment 2020?

Interested and qualified individuals can apply for Delhi National Skill Training Institute recruitment process through the aforesaid format on or before 31 January 2020 in offline mode. The applications must be submitted in the following format on plain sheet of paper along with attested photocopies of all applicants and mark sheet. The application must reach Office of the Director, National Skill Training Institute Kolkata, Dasnagar, Howrah-711105 (West Bengal) within 31 January 2020, referring the appointment notice.

Documents must include photocopy of Caste Certificate offered by the Competent Authority not below the rank of Tehsildar, in case of SC/OBC Candidates. For OBC candidates, application to enclose OBC Non-Creamy-Layer Certificate in the format issued by Central Government on or after 01 April 2019 by the Competent Authority. At the time of document verification round, the set of certificates to be presented should also contain Caste certificate, Date of Issue, (Date of Birth), etc.

Candidates may check further information and updates on the organization’s official website mentioned above.

