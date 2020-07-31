GATE 2021 Dates Released With Announcement Of Introduction Of Two New Subjects 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is one of the biggest entrance tests that is conducted at the pan-India level for students seeking admission in various science and engineering courses at the postgraduate and doctoral level.

The exam is conducted by one of the IITs or IISC, Bangalore on a rotational basis. The GATE exam for the year 2021 is conducted by IIT Bombay, and the conducting institute has announced the dates and other important information for the GATE exam 2021.

According to IIT, Bombay, the GATE 2021 examination will be held on 5-7 February 2021 and 12-13 February 2021.

The conducting body has also introduced two new subjects- Environmental Science and Engineering, and Humanities and Social Sciences. The total number of subjects for GATE has been increased from 25 to 27.

When asked about the above announcements, the Director of IIT Bombay, Prof. Subhash Chaudhari added that the addition of environmental science and social sciences in GATE exam would open many opportunities for students applying for the exam.

Students will no longer face challenges in recruitments to various Public Sector Undertakings and other working sectors that require candidates with social sciences or humanities background.

With respect to the dates, the Director pointed out that the exam dates have been scheduled with the current global pandemic in mind.

Important Dates for GATE 2021

Events Date (Tentative) Notification of GATE 2021 examination 25 th July 2020 Date for online applications of GATE 2021 to start By last week of August 2020 Or By first week of September 2020 Last date for online submission of GATE 2021 Application To be announced Date for GATE application correction window To be announced Date for Admit Card Release BY first week of January 2020 Date of Examination 5-7 February, 2021 and 12-13 February, 2021 Result Declaration By third week of March 2021

Eligibility criteria for GATE 2021

Students who have successfully completed their higher secondary level and are currently studying in the final semester/ year of any undergraduate level degree program or has already graduated in any graduate program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Arts/ Commerce/ Architecture from any recognized college or university in India are eligible for GATE 2021 examination.

Important Highlights About the GATE 2021 Examinations

Examination Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Frequency of Exam Once a Year Conducting Body IITs and IISC (Bangalore) Courses Offered Master of Engineering (ME), master’s in technology (MTech), and PhD courses to IITs, NITs, and other engineering colleges. Mode of Examination Online Computer Based Test Mode Medium of Examination English Total Duration of Examination 180 minutes (60 minutes for each section) Colleges under the GATE Exam IITs, NITs, and many other engineering colleges across India. Application Dates Tentatively to start from the last week of August 2020 Date of Examination 5-7 February 2021 and 12-13 February 2021 Result Declaration By late March 2021 Official Website https://gate.iitb.ac.in/

Examination Pattern

GATE aspirants can appear either in one or maximum of two papers in GATE 2021. The second paper should be from the given set of combinations, as mentioned in the Information Brochure.

Not all branches have the option for the second paper. Details regarding papers and paper combinations will be available in the Information Brochure, which will soon be published on the official website.

Each paper carries 100 marks, and all paper have a common general aptitude section for 15 marks, and the rest 85 marks is based on the main opted paper.

The questions are generally in multiple-choice forms with four options. Some paper also includes numerical answer type, and in that, there are no options. It is in non-MCQ form.

Marking Scheme

The total marks each paper carries are 100. Multiple choice questions carry 1 or 2 marks. There are negative markings in case of multiple-choice questions – 1/3 marks are deducted for wrong 1 mark question and 2/3 marks are deducted for wrong 2 marks questions. For numerical based questions, there are no negative markings and questions generally carry 1 or 2 marks.

Papers for GATE 2021

AE: Aerospace Engineering PH: Physics AG: Agricultural Engineering PI: Production and Industrial Engineering AR: Architecture and Planning TF: Textile Engineering and Fibre Science BT: Biotechnology BM: Biomedical Engineering ST: Statistics CE: Civil Engineering XE-B: Fluid Mechanics CH: Chemical Engineering CS: Computer Sc. and Information Technology CY: Chemistry EC: Electronics and Communication Engineering EE: Electrical Engineering EY: Ecology and Evolution GG: Geology and Geophysics CY: Chemistry IN: Instrumentation Engineering MA: Mathematics ME: Mechanical Engineering MN: Mining Engineering MT: Metallurgical Engineering PE: Petroleum Engineering ES: Environmental Science and Engineering XH: Humanities and Social Sciences

Paper ES: Environmental Science and Engineering and XH: Humanities and Social Sciences have been added recently for the upcoming GATE 2021 examination. In Humanities and Social Sciences, sections have been added from Economics, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology, and Sociology. So, students who choose this paper will have to choose any one section out of these.

Relaxed Eligibility Criteria for GATE 2021

The eligibility criteria for GATE has been relaxed from earlier requirement of at least 10+2+4 requirement to 10+2+3 (ongoing), which means that students who are currently enrolled in the third year of their graduation program can also apply for the GATE 2021 examination.

There is no more restriction of four-year graduation program on students for taking the GATE 2021 examination anymore. This has certainly widened academic opportunities for students and will definitely help them in preparing for the examination in a better way and securing great career options for their future.

For further official notice, announcements and other details related to GATE 2021, students can visit GATE official website at https://gate.iitb.ac.in/

